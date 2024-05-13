Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will be heading to Australia in pre-season to face Tottenham Hotspur and an A-League All Stars XI.

Newcastle United have officially confirmed Garang Kuol’s first-team involvement for the upcoming post-season trip to Australia this month.

Kuol joined Newcastle from A-League side Central Coast Mariners last season but is yet to feature for the first-team having been loaned out to Hearts and now Volendam. The 19-year-old has experienced frustrating loan spells so far and hasn’t featured in the Eredivisie since February.

He has been an unused substitute for the most part but has now missed the last three league matches due to injury.

Following the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season, Newcastle will travel to Australia for post-season friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur on May 22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before facing an A-League All Stars XI on May 24 at the Marvel Stadium.

The matches are part of the ‘Global Football Week’ taking place in Melbourne.

And Australian international Kuol is set to be part of the Newcastle squad to face the A-League All Stars, fitness depending.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe confirmed Kuol’s involvement in his squad after consultation with the club’s media manager.

A statement from the A-League website also confirmed the 19-year-old would travel with Newcastle.

“Garang Kuol will grace the A-Leagues All Stars stage once more, albeit as an opposition player for Premier League giants Newcastle United,” a statement read.

“Kuol is locked in to travel to Melbourne for Newcastle’s showdown with the A-League All Stars Men side at Marvel Stadium on May 24.”

Kuol previously represented the A-League All Stars in a match against Barcelona as he came off the bench in a 3-2 defeat to the La Liga giants.