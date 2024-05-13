Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Man Utd injury news: The Red Devils have suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of their clash with Newcastle United.

Manchester United suffered a fresh injury blow during their defeat to Arsenal on Sunday when former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo was taken off after 70 minutes. Diallo started the match, but was replaced by Antony after suffering a knock and Ten Hag has since admitted that he is unsure on if the 21-year-old will be fit to face Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Ten Hag said: "Obviously it's a knock. And of course, it's also... he didn't start at all. So it's his first start. He did well. He was very bright, very confident.

"I thought also there was a reason that, in the end, he was out of fitness and came off. We have to see tomorrow what it is."

Diallo’s injury comes amid worries over Bruno Fernandes who missed the defeat to the Gunners through injury. The Portuguese international also didn’t feature at Selhurst Park in their defeat to Crystal Palace last Monday and is at risk of missing out again on Wednesday.

Newcastle United head to Manchester having won their last three games against the Red Devils and whilst they have won just once at Old Trafford in the Premier League, they were 3-0 victors there back in November in the Carabao Cup. Barring a miraculous goal difference swing on the final day of the season, a point on Wednesday for Newcastle would also guarantee they finish above Manchester United for the first time ever in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s side have been boosted by several returns in recent weeks, however, the Red Devils still have a number of fitness concerns ahead of Wednesday night with Ten Hag bemoaning his side’s luck with injuries this season.

