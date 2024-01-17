Agents open talks over £6m demand for Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace transfer target
The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the January transfer window enters its final fortnight.
The agents of Newcastle United transfer target Kalvin Phillips have made a move to help the England midfielder secure a move during the January transfer window.
The former Leeds United star has been unable to make a significant impact during his 18-month stay at Manchester City and has made just six starts since moving to the Etihad Stadium in a £42m move during the summer of 2022.
Speaking last month as his side prepared for their successful attempt to become World Club Cup champions, City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he was ‘not very pleased’ with himself for not finding a place in his side for Phillips and was unsure what could lie ahead for the 28-year-old.
He said: 'I don’t know what will happen to Kalvin Phillips. He has good character, I’m so sorry I have not picked him. I visualise my team and select a team and I struggle to see him. The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example.
"And after that I have to give him something and I didn't do that. It's just because I visualise some things and visualise the team and things - and I struggle to see him. I'm not very pleased (with myself) and I am so sorry for him. I will not say that (to him) because it is a business and I have to be a professional.”
The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have all been linked with a loan move for Phillips during the January transfer window - but as it stands the midfielder remains a City player.
However, The Guardian’s Ed Aarons has claimed Phillips’ agents - CAA Stellar - are in negotiations with City over the possibility of reducing their demands for the midfielder after the reported £6m loan fee proved a major factor in prolonging the midfielder’s frustrating stay with the treble winners.
Speaking via his X account, he said: “Understand that Kalvin Phillips' agents are negotiating with Manchester City over the size of the loan fee for the England midfielder. Several clubs including Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham are interested but unwilling to pay £6m wanted by City.”