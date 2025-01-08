Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martin Dubravka put in yet another very good performance against Arsenal on Tuesday night as speculation grows over his future at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Since coming in for Nick Pope after he was injured against Brentford last month, Dubravka has kept five clean sheets, conceded just two goals and the Magpies have won seven-straight matches in all competitions. It has been some run of form for both Newcastle United and the Slovakian - and it has all come with a huge cloud over his immediate future at the club.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab have been extensively linked with a move for Dubravka this month as he enters the final six months of his contract at St James’ Park. Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Dubravka’s potential exit, stating that just a ‘green light’ from the Magpies stands in the way of a move.

He posted: ‘Martin Dubravka has an agreement in principle with Al Shabab over contract terms. He’s waiting for Newcastle’s final decision/green light before joining the Saudi Pro League club.’

Just a month ago, selling Dubravka for a fee this month, rather than losing him on a free in summer, would have been a no-brainer for the Magpies, however, his form since Pope’s injury has had a lot of fans questioning whether allowing him to leave would be a good move for the club. Eddie Howe was even asked for his thoughts on the move, revealing after their win at the Emirates Stadium that it would be his ‘wish’ for Dubravka to be offered a new contract by the club.

Newcastle United fans are also seemingly split in their views of what the club should do regarding Dubravka and his future. In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, 41% of respondents believe the club should keep hold of the 35-year-old, even if that means losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

33%, meanwhile, believe that Dubravka should be allowed to leave, but only if they sign a replacement first. Burnley’s James Trafford has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park since last summer and could be someone the club move for if required. 26% believe Dubravka should be allowed to leave whatever.