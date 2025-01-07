Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mikel Arteta believes his side were the better team as they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners entered the tie as favourites, particularly with both Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar absent for the Magpies through suspension. However, they were unable to turn home advantage into a win as goals either side of half-time from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon saw Newcastle United earn a win and take a two-goal lead back to Tyneside for the second-leg.

Newcastle became the first side to beat Arsenal at home this season and the first team since Inter Milan back on November 6 to win in any competition against the Gunners. It was a magnificent performance from Eddie Howe’s side and one that will fill them with confidence that they can overcome the Gunners again on February 5 and book themselves a second appearance at Wembley in three seasons.

Arteta’s side are far from out of the tie though, with the Spaniard claiming his side deserved much more from Tuesday night’s match. Speaking post-match, Arteta said: "That was the biggest difference [being clinical] in the game. In every other aspect, we were the better team.

"They scored two goals and credit to them as they managed to win the game like this. When we missed the chances and conceded the goal it is always tough, but the team reacted.

"We generated a lot of situations, but it is true, they defended the box very well. We can do better with our decisions. We had a one-v-one chance with the keeper and in the semi-final you have to be clinical."