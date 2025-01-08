Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matheus Cunha will not miss Wolves’ clash with Newcastle United next week.

Cunha was handed a two-game ban by the FA after Cunha was involved in an altercation with a member of Ipswich Town’s backroom staff following Wolves’ defeat against the Tractor Boys in December. After the match, a video emerged of the Brazilian taking off the glasses of an Ipswich staff member.

Cunha was subsequently charged by the FA but was allowed to play on whilst they investigated the incident before handing him a punishment. Cunha was then hit with a two-game ban.

He served one match during their defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday night and will serve the second when Wolves travel to face Bristol City in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon. Cunha, therefore, will be available to play at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Providing the written reasons for Cunha’s punishment, the FA have confirmed that he an initial three-game ban, one that would have seen him miss the trip to Tyneside, was reduced to a two-match ban following a ‘sincere’ apology from the Brazilian - one that included him providing a new pair of glasses for the staff member.

However, Wolves’ appeal for a one-match ban was rejected by the FA in a statement that read: “[The commission] did not accept WWFC’s argument that it should take account of the fact that the ITFC security personnel were overly aggressive and contributed to the atmosphere of hostility.

“Even if that were the case, which the Commission did not accept, it did not amount to mitigation for [Cunha’s] actions. Taking all of these factors into account, the Commission decided to reduce the suspension by one match [to two matches].”