Newcastle United have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their hopes of signing a promising centre-back during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

After two underwhelming transfer windows in 2024, Newcastle United will be keen to begin 2025 with a bang in the transfer market. Strengthening Eddie Howe’s squad now could be the difference between qualifying for European football and not come May.

One player who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this month is Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov. The 20-year-old has been a regular for his club this season and already has 18 caps for Uzbekistan.

With a reported £33m fee enough to tempt his club into selling this month, Khusanov had seemed the ideal player for the Magpies to target to bolster their options at centre-back and safeguard their future in that position, particularly with Fabian Schar having just turned 33.

However, according to David Ornstein, the Magpies are set to be frustrated in their pursuit of the defender, with financial restrictions on what they can spend this window making a move for the defender ‘unlikely’.

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules forced Newcastle United to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh last summer in order to avoid a points deduction. Whilst the club have set themselves on a better path this year and will aim to avoid a mad scramble at the end of June as seen in 2024, further player sales will likely be needed to fund any new signings this month.