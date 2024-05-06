Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julen Lopetegui is reportedly close to replacing David Moyes as manager of West Ham. Moyes’ current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is expected to leave his post as manager when the campaign concludes.

The Hammers were defeated 5-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as their hopes of qualifying for European football hang by a thread. With just two games of the season to go, West Ham know they must win both of their remaining games and hope the teams above them do not win any of the games they have left to play in order to secure a return to European competition.

With Moyes set to leave the club at the end of the season, speculation over his replacement had led to two potential candidates with Lopetegui and Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim viewed as the most likely candidates to replace the 61-year-old. However, an update from Fabrizio Romano suggests that it will be the former Wolves man that is handed the role.

Taking to X, Romano posted: ‘EXCL: Julen Lopetegui has agreed terms with West Ham to become new head coach replacing David Moyes from next season. Lopetegui has accepted #WHUFC proposal, ready to proceed to formal stages. Details being finalised then contracts will be signed but agreement in place.’