Newcastle United are entrenched in a battle to qualify for European football next season with their win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon further strengthening their claim. With their closest rivals, Manchester United, not playing until Monday night, Eddie Howe’s side currently hold the key to their own destination.

The Magpies will be aiming for a 6th place finish - one that will guarantee them European football of some kind next season, with a 5th place finish still possible - although they have only a very remote chance of that happening. With just three games of the season to go, they don’t have long to realise their continental ambitions.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But just what is the difference between Europa League and Conference League football and how have the formats of each competition changed ahead of the next campaign? Here, we take a look:

Europa League format

The Europa League will follow a very similar format as the Champions League next season, with 36 teams playing eight league stage games. Fixtures will be decided randomly with teams split into four pots with every side playing two teams from each pot.

The top-eight finishers will head straight into the Round of 16 stage whilst the sides that finish 9th to 24 playing in an additional two-legged knockout match, with the winners of those games joining the eight already qualified teams in the Round of 16.

From then, the knockout rounds continue traditionally with two-legged home and away ties before a one-legged showpiece final. Teams that finish 25th or below in the league stage will be knocked out of the competition.

The 2025 final will take place on Wednesday 21 May at San Mames in Bilbao.

Conference League format

The Conference League will also have 36 teams playing in a league format before the knockout round, however, unlike the Europa League, teams in that competition will play just six games before the knockout round gets underway. Again, teams that finish 1st - 8th will progress to the Round of 16 stage with those 9th-24th playing an additional knockout round.