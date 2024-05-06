Man Utd suffer major injury blow to key man - Newcastle United and Chelsea watch on
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire for the next three weeks after the Three Lions man suffered a muscle injury in training. Maguire may be fit enough to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the end of the month and is expected to be fine for England’s Euro 2024 campaign, however, he isn’t likely to feature in any of his club’s remaining four league games.
The Red Devils slipped to 8th after Newcastle United and Chelsea scored comfortable victories over Burnley and West Ham this weekend. Those results mean Erik ten Hag’s side need to beat Crystal Palace tonight in order to move back into 6th place.
Manchester United head to Selhurst Park without Maguire, meaning no fit centre-halves, and with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford doubts for this evening’s game. Ten Hag couldn’t confirm if Fernandes would be fit for the clash against the Eagles - although the Portuguese international isn’t expected to be out for too long.
All of these injury issues, which have plagued the Red Devils throughout the season, could play a major part in how the race for European football concludes at the end of the month. Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United all know a 6th place finish would guarantee European football of some form next season, whilst an 8th place finish would see any of the three miss out on continental football altogether - unless Ten Hag’s side finish in that position and then go on to defeat neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final.