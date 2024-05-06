Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire for the next three weeks after the Three Lions man suffered a muscle injury in training. Maguire may be fit enough to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the end of the month and is expected to be fine for England’s Euro 2024 campaign, however, he isn’t likely to feature in any of his club’s remaining four league games.

The Red Devils slipped to 8th after Newcastle United and Chelsea scored comfortable victories over Burnley and West Ham this weekend. Those results mean Erik ten Hag’s side need to beat Crystal Palace tonight in order to move back into 6th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United head to Selhurst Park without Maguire, meaning no fit centre-halves, and with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford doubts for this evening’s game. Ten Hag couldn’t confirm if Fernandes would be fit for the clash against the Eagles - although the Portuguese international isn’t expected to be out for too long.