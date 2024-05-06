Callum Wilson drops hint on Newcastle United future amid Euro 2024 hopes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Wilson has addressed his Newcastle United future amid reports he may be allowed to leave St James’ Park this summer. Wilson, who netted at Turf Moor on his first start for the Magpies since being injured against Nottingham Forest back in February, was linked with a move to AC Milan during the winter window, but ultimately stayed in the north east.

However, with just over a year left on his current deal at St James’ Park and with player sales needed this summer in order to raise what the club can spend on incoming transfers, Wilson has once again emerged as someone that could leave the club when the summer transfer window opens.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Asked about his future at the club, Wilson responded: “Finish the next four games. My first thought is to finish the season strong and then try and get myself in the Euros squad. I’m contracted to Newcastle still, so I’ll be back for pre-season.”

Eddie Howe was also asked about the 32-year-old’s future and reiterated his desire to see the striker stay at the club: “Of course, I want him at the club next season,” Howe responded. “I'll do everything I can to make that happen.”

Gareth Southgate was in attendance on Saturday with Wilson among the players he will have taken a keen interest in ahead of this summer’s European Championships in Germany. Wilson, who was taken to the World Cup in Qatar, admitted that he is keen to make an impression and force himself into Southgate’s plans: “I’d be lying if I was to say I didn’t have one eye on trying to make an impression over the last four games. But that’s all you can do.” Wilson said.

“There are strikers that have had fantastic seasons, there is no getting away from that, so it gives the manager an extra dilemma and an extra person to choose from, so who knows what the next few games bring?”