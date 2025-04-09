I asked AI to predict Newcastle United's final eight Premier League games - here is the final 2024-25 table

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Senior Newcastle United Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
Newcastle United's final results predicted by AINewcastle United's final results predicted by AI
Newcastle United's final results predicted by AI | Grok
Newcastle United have their Champions League qualification fate in their own hands following Monday night’s 2-0 win at Leicester City.

Three Premier League wins in a row sees Newcastle sitting fifth in the table with a game in hand on the teams around them. Eddie Howe’s side are level on points with fourth place Chelsea and a point ahead of Manchester City in sixth.

A top-five finish is likely to be enough to secure Champions League qualification this season due to new UEFA rules. The two nations with the highest coefficient rankings for the 2024-25 season are given an extra place in the 2025-26 Champions League group stage.

While Liverpool are runaway leaders at the top of the Premier League and Arsenal are likely runners-up, the competition for European qualification is fiercely competitive. Newcastle head into the final eight games with the safety blanket of having already secured European football via the Conference League by winning the Carabao Cup.

But Champions League qualification remains the goal as Newcastle look to end an already historic season on a high.

Here are the current standings...

Using all this information, we asked X’s new Grok AI to predict the remainder of the Premier League season to see what the final standings would be - here are the results...

AI predicts final 2024-25 Premier League table

20th Southampton - 11 points

Predicted results: L @ Aston Villa, L @ West Ham, D vs Fulham (H), L @ Leicester, L vs Man City (H), L @ Everton, L vs Arsenal (H)

19th Ipswich Town - 20 points

Predicted results: L @ Chelsea, L vs Arsenal (H), L @ Newcastle, L @ Everton, L vs Brentford (H), L @ Leicester, L @ West Ham

18th Leicester City - 23 points

Predicted results: L @ Brighton, L vs Liverpool (H), W @ Wolves, L @ Nottm Forest, W vs Southampton (H), L @ Bournemouth, L vs Ipswich (H)

17th Wolverhampton Wanderers - 34 points

Predicted results: D vs Tottenham (H), L @ Man United, L vs Leicester (H), L @ Man City, L vs Brighton (H), D @ Crystal Palace, L vs Brentford (H)

16th West Ham United - 41 points

Predicted results: L @ Liverpool, W vs Southampton (H), L vs Brighton (H), L @ Tottenham, L @ Man United, L vs Nottm Forest (H), W vs Ipswich (H)

Notes: Poor run, but enough to stay up comfortably.

15th Everton - 45 points

Predicted results: D @ Nottm Forest, D vs Man City (H), L @ Chelsea, D @ Fulham, W vs Ipswich (H), W vs Southampton (H), D @ Newcastle

14th Crystal Palace - 45 points

Predicted results: L @ Man City, D vs Newcastle (A), L vs Bournemouth (H), L @ Arsenal, L vs Nottm Forest (H), L @ Tottenham, D vs Wolves (H), L @ Liverpool

13th Manchester United - 51 points

Predicted results: L @ Newcastle, W vs Wolves (A), D @ Bournemouth, W vs West Ham (H), W vs Aston Villa (H), L @ Chelsea, W @ Brentford

12th Fulham - 53 points

Predicted results: L @ Bournemouth, L vs Chelsea (H), D @ Southampton, L @ Aston Villa, D vs Everton (H), W @ Brentford, L vs Man City (H)

11th Tottenham Hotspur - 53 points

Predicted results: W vs Southampton (H), D @ Wolves, L vs Nottm Forest (H), L @ Liverpool, W @ West Ham, W @ Aston Villa, W vs Crystal Palace (H), W vs Brighton (H)

10th Brentford - 55 points

Predicted results: L @ Arsenal, L @ Nottm Forest, W vs Brighton (H), D vs Man United (H), W @ Ipswich, W vs Fulham (H), W @ Wolves

9th Bournemouth - 55 points

Predicted results: W vs Fulham (H), W @ Crystal Palace, D vs Man United (H), L @ Arsenal, D vs Aston Villa (H), L @ Man City, W vs Leicester (H)

8th Aston Villa - 58 points

Predicted results: W @ Southampton, D vs Newcastle (H), L @ Man City, W vs Fulham (H), L @ Bournemouth, L vs Tottenham (H), L @ Man United

7th Brighton - 60 points

Predicted results: W vs Leicester (H), W @ Brentford, W @ West Ham, D vs Newcastle (H), W @ Wolves, L vs Liverpool (H), L @ Tottenham

6th Newcastle United - 63 points

Predicted results: W vs Man United (H), D vs Crystal Palace (H), D @ Aston Villa, W vs Ipswich (H), L @ Chelsea, D @ Brighton, L @ Arsenal, D vs Everton (H)

5th Chelsea - 69 points

Predicted results: W vs Ipswich (H), W @ Fulham, W vs Everton (H), L vs Liverpool (H), W @ Newcastle, W vs Man United (H), D @ Nottm Forest

4th Manchester City - 71 points

Predicted results: W vs Crystal Palace (H), D @ Everton, W vs Aston Villa (H), W vs Wolves (H), W @ Southampton, W vs Bournemouth (H), W @ Fulham

3rd Nottingham Forest - 74 points

Predicted results: D vs Everton (H), W vs Brentford (H), W @ Tottenham, W @ Crystal Palace, W vs Leicester (H), W @ West Ham, D vs Chelsea (H)

2nd Arsenal - 80 points

Predicted results: W vs Brentford (H), W @ Ipswich, W vs Crystal Palace (H), W vs Bournemouth (H), L @ Liverpool, W vs Newcastle (H), W @ Southampton

1st Liverpool - 94 points

Predicted results: W vs West Ham (H), W @ Leicester, W vs Tottenham (H), W @ Chelsea, W vs Arsenal (H), W @ Brighton, W vs Crystal Palace (H)

