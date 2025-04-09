I asked AI to predict Newcastle United's final eight Premier League games - here is the final 2024-25 table
Three Premier League wins in a row sees Newcastle sitting fifth in the table with a game in hand on the teams around them. Eddie Howe’s side are level on points with fourth place Chelsea and a point ahead of Manchester City in sixth.
A top-five finish is likely to be enough to secure Champions League qualification this season due to new UEFA rules. The two nations with the highest coefficient rankings for the 2024-25 season are given an extra place in the 2025-26 Champions League group stage.
While Liverpool are runaway leaders at the top of the Premier League and Arsenal are likely runners-up, the competition for European qualification is fiercely competitive. Newcastle head into the final eight games with the safety blanket of having already secured European football via the Conference League by winning the Carabao Cup.
But Champions League qualification remains the goal as Newcastle look to end an already historic season on a high.
Here are the current standings...
Using all this information, we asked X’s new Grok AI to predict the remainder of the Premier League season to see what the final standings would be - here are the results...
AI predicts final 2024-25 Premier League table
20th Southampton - 11 points
Predicted results: L @ Aston Villa, L @ West Ham, D vs Fulham (H), L @ Leicester, L vs Man City (H), L @ Everton, L vs Arsenal (H)
19th Ipswich Town - 20 points
Predicted results: L @ Chelsea, L vs Arsenal (H), L @ Newcastle, L @ Everton, L vs Brentford (H), L @ Leicester, L @ West Ham
18th Leicester City - 23 points
Predicted results: L @ Brighton, L vs Liverpool (H), W @ Wolves, L @ Nottm Forest, W vs Southampton (H), L @ Bournemouth, L vs Ipswich (H)
17th Wolverhampton Wanderers - 34 points
Predicted results: D vs Tottenham (H), L @ Man United, L vs Leicester (H), L @ Man City, L vs Brighton (H), D @ Crystal Palace, L vs Brentford (H)
16th West Ham United - 41 points
Predicted results: L @ Liverpool, W vs Southampton (H), L vs Brighton (H), L @ Tottenham, L @ Man United, L vs Nottm Forest (H), W vs Ipswich (H)
Notes: Poor run, but enough to stay up comfortably.
15th Everton - 45 points
Predicted results: D @ Nottm Forest, D vs Man City (H), L @ Chelsea, D @ Fulham, W vs Ipswich (H), W vs Southampton (H), D @ Newcastle
14th Crystal Palace - 45 points
Predicted results: L @ Man City, D vs Newcastle (A), L vs Bournemouth (H), L @ Arsenal, L vs Nottm Forest (H), L @ Tottenham, D vs Wolves (H), L @ Liverpool
13th Manchester United - 51 points
Predicted results: L @ Newcastle, W vs Wolves (A), D @ Bournemouth, W vs West Ham (H), W vs Aston Villa (H), L @ Chelsea, W @ Brentford
12th Fulham - 53 points
Predicted results: L @ Bournemouth, L vs Chelsea (H), D @ Southampton, L @ Aston Villa, D vs Everton (H), W @ Brentford, L vs Man City (H)
11th Tottenham Hotspur - 53 points
Predicted results: W vs Southampton (H), D @ Wolves, L vs Nottm Forest (H), L @ Liverpool, W @ West Ham, W @ Aston Villa, W vs Crystal Palace (H), W vs Brighton (H)
10th Brentford - 55 points
Predicted results: L @ Arsenal, L @ Nottm Forest, W vs Brighton (H), D vs Man United (H), W @ Ipswich, W vs Fulham (H), W @ Wolves
9th Bournemouth - 55 points
Predicted results: W vs Fulham (H), W @ Crystal Palace, D vs Man United (H), L @ Arsenal, D vs Aston Villa (H), L @ Man City, W vs Leicester (H)
8th Aston Villa - 58 points
Predicted results: W @ Southampton, D vs Newcastle (H), L @ Man City, W vs Fulham (H), L @ Bournemouth, L vs Tottenham (H), L @ Man United
7th Brighton - 60 points
Predicted results: W vs Leicester (H), W @ Brentford, W @ West Ham, D vs Newcastle (H), W @ Wolves, L vs Liverpool (H), L @ Tottenham
6th Newcastle United - 63 points
Predicted results: W vs Man United (H), D vs Crystal Palace (H), D @ Aston Villa, W vs Ipswich (H), L @ Chelsea, D @ Brighton, L @ Arsenal, D vs Everton (H)
5th Chelsea - 69 points
Predicted results: W vs Ipswich (H), W @ Fulham, W vs Everton (H), L vs Liverpool (H), W @ Newcastle, W vs Man United (H), D @ Nottm Forest
4th Manchester City - 71 points
Predicted results: W vs Crystal Palace (H), D @ Everton, W vs Aston Villa (H), W vs Wolves (H), W @ Southampton, W vs Bournemouth (H), W @ Fulham
3rd Nottingham Forest - 74 points
Predicted results: D vs Everton (H), W vs Brentford (H), W @ Tottenham, W @ Crystal Palace, W vs Leicester (H), W @ West Ham, D vs Chelsea (H)
2nd Arsenal - 80 points
Predicted results: W vs Brentford (H), W @ Ipswich, W vs Crystal Palace (H), W vs Bournemouth (H), L @ Liverpool, W vs Newcastle (H), W @ Southampton
1st Liverpool - 94 points
Predicted results: W vs West Ham (H), W @ Leicester, W vs Tottenham (H), W @ Chelsea, W vs Arsenal (H), W @ Brighton, W vs Crystal Palace (H)
