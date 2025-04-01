I asked AI to predict where Newcastle United would finish in the Premier League - here's the results
Newcastle host Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (7:45pm kick-off) in their first match since winning the Carabao Cup last month.
The Magpies sit sixth in the Premier League table, one point off Manchester City in fifth with a game in hand.
A top five finish is likely to be enough to secure Champions League qualification this season due to new UEFA rules. The two nations with the highest coefficient rankings for the 2024-25 season are given an extra place in the 2025-26 Champions League group stage.
While Liverpool are runaway leaders at the top of the Premier League and Arsenal are likely runners-up, the competition for European qualification is fiercely competitive. Newcastle head into the final 10 games with the safety blanket of having already secured European football via the Conference League by winning the Carabao Cup.
But Eddie Howe and his players have already voiced their ambitions to build on their cup win and secure Champions League football.
Here are the Premier League standings heading into the midweek fixtures...
Using all this information, we asked X’s new Grok AI to predict the remainder of the Premier League season to see what the final standings would be - here are the results...
AI predicts final 2024-25 Premier League table
20th Southampton
Final 9 Results: L-L-L-L-D-L-W-L-L
L vs Crystal Palace (H), L @ Tottenham, L @ Aston Villa, L @ West Ham, D vs Fulham (H), L @ Leicester, L vs Man City (H), L @ Everton, L vs Arsenal (H)
Notes: One point gained reflects their struggle, finishing bottom with the lowest points total in Premier League history.
19th Ipswich Town
Final 9 Results: L-L-L-L-L-L-L-L-L
L @ Bournemouth, L vs Wolves (H), L @ Chelsea, L vs Arsenal (H), L @ Newcastle, L @ Everton, L vs Brentford (H), L @ Leicester, L @ West Ham
Notes: Winless run seals relegation.
18th Leicester City
Final 9 Results: L-L-L-L-W-L-L-W-L
L @ Man City, L vs Newcastle (H), L @ Brighton, L vs Liverpool (H), W @ Wolves, L @ Nottm Forest, W vs Southampton (H), L @ Bournemouth, L vs Ipswich (H)
Notes: Two wins not enough to escape relegation.
17th Wolverhampton Wanderers
Final 9 Results: W-W-D-L-L-L-L-D-L
W @ West Ham, W @ Ipswich, D vs Tottenham (H), L @ Man United, L vs Leicester (H), L @ Man City, L vs Brighton (H), D @ Crystal Palace, L vs Brentford (H)
Notes: Early wins ensure survival.
16th West Ham United
Final 9 Results: L-L-L-W-L-L-L-L-W
L @ Wolves, L vs Bournemouth (H), L @ Liverpool, W vs Southampton (H), L vs Brighton (H), L @ Tottenham, L @ Man United, L vs Nottm Forest (H), W vs Ipswich (H)
Notes: Poor run, but enough to stay up comfortably.
15th Everton
Final 9 Results: L-D-D-D-L-D-W-W-D
L @ Liverpool, D vs Arsenal (H), D @ Nottm Forest, D vs Man City (H), L @ Chelsea, D @ Fulham, W vs Ipswich (H), W vs Southampton (H), D @ Newcastle
Notes: Draw-heavy run keeps them safe.
14th Crystal Palace
Final 10 Results: W-D-L-D-L-L-L-L-D-L
W @ Southampton, D vs Brighton (H), L @ Man City, D vs Newcastle (A), L vs Bournemouth (H), L @ Arsenal, L vs Nottm Forest (H), L @ Tottenham, D vs Wolves (H), L @ Liverpool
Notes: FA Cup run disrupts league form.
13th Manchester United
Final 9 Results: L-D-L-W-D-W-W-L-W
L @ Nottm Forest, D vs Man City (H), L @ Newcastle, W vs Wolves (A), D @ Bournemouth, W vs West Ham (H), W vs Aston Villa (H), L @ Chelsea, W @ Brentford
Notes: Europa League football leads see inconsistency continue, but late wins secure 12th.
12th Fulham
Final 9 Results: L-L-L-L-D-L-D-W-L
L @ Arsenal, L vs Liverpool (H), L @ Bournemouth, L vs Chelsea (H), D @ Southampton, L @ Aston Villa, D vs Everton (H), W @ Brentford, L vs Man City (H)
Notes: Consistent losses, with a rare win vs Brentford.
11th Brentford
Final 9 Results: L-L-L-L-W-D-W-W-W
L @ Newcastle, L vs Chelsea (H), L @ Arsenal, L @ Nottm Forest, W vs Brighton (H), D vs Man United (H), W @ Ipswich, W vs Fulham (H), W @ Wolves
Notes: Early struggles, late rally to mid-table.
10th Tottenham Hotspur
Final 9 Results: L-W-D-L-W-W-W-W-W
L @ Chelsea, W vs Southampton (H), D @ Wolves, L vs Nottm Forest (H), L @ Liverpool, W @ West Ham, W @ Aston Villa, W vs Crystal Palace (H), W vs Brighton (H)
Notes: After early struggles, late surge to 10th.
9th Aston Villa
Final 9 Results: D-L-W-D-L-W-L-L-L
D @ Brighton, L vs Nottm Forest (H), W @ Southampton, D vs Newcastle (H), L @ Man City, W vs Fulham (H), L @ Bournemouth, L vs Tottenham (H), L @ Man United
Notes: Cup congestion leads to a late drop.
8th Brighton
Final 9 Results: D-D-W-W-W-D-W-L-L
D vs Aston Villa (H), D @ Crystal Palace, W vs Leicester (H), W @ Brentford, W @ West Ham, D vs Newcastle (H), W @ Wolves, L vs Liverpool (H), L @ Tottenham
Notes: No cups, but late losses temper their rise.
7th Bournemouth
Final 9 Results: W-W-W-W-D-L-D-L-W
W vs Ipswich (H), W @ West Ham, W vs Fulham (H), W @ Crystal Palace, D vs Man United (H), L @ Arsenal, D vs Aston Villa (H), L @ Man City, W vs Leicester (H)
Notes: No cups fuel a strong run, finishing sixth.
6th Newcastle United
Final 10 Results: W-W-W-D-D-W-L-D-L-D
W vs Brentford (H), W @ Leicester, D vs Crystal Palace (H), W vs Man United (H), D @ Aston Villa, W vs Ipswich (H), L @ Chelsea, D @ Brighton, L @ Arsenal, D vs Everton (H)
Notes: Only 3 wins in 10 but only 2 away defeats. Draws reflect post-Carabao Cup fatigue and cost Champions League football.
5th Manchester City
Final 9 Results: W-D-W-D-W-W-W-W-W
W vs Leicester (H), D @ Man United, W vs Crystal Palace (H), D @ Everton, W vs Aston Villa (H), W vs Wolves (H), W @ Southampton, W vs Bournemouth (H), W @ Fulham
Notes: FA Cup semi-finals don’t derail a near-perfect run, but earlier losses hold them back.
4th Chelsea
Final 9 Results: W-W-W-W-W-L-W-W-D
W vs Tottenham (H), W @ Brentford, W vs Ipswich (H), W @ Fulham, W vs Everton (H), L vs Liverpool (H), W @ Newcastle, W vs Man United (H), D @ Nottm Forest
Notes: Conference League balanced by a strong squad, securing fourth.
3rd Nottingham Forest
Final 9 Results: W-W-D-W-W-W-W-W-D
W vs Man United (H), W @ Aston Villa, D vs Everton (H), W vs Brentford (H), W @ Tottenham, W @ Crystal Palace, W vs Leicester (H), W @ West Ham, D vs Chelsea (H)
Notes: FA Cup run supports a strong finish, clinching third.
2nd Arsenal
Final 9 Results: W-D-W-W-W-W-L-W-W
W vs Fulham (H), D @ Everton, W vs Brentford (H), W @ Ipswich, W vs Crystal Palace (H), W vs Bournemouth (H), L @ Liverpool, W vs Newcastle (H), W @ Southampton
Notes: Champions League fatigue causes a loss to Liverpool, but solid elsewhere.
1st Liverpool
Final 9 Results: W-W-W-W-W-W-W-W-W
W vs Everton (H), W @ Fulham, W vs West Ham (H), W @ Leicester, W vs Tottenham (H), W @ Chelsea, W vs Arsenal (H), W @ Brighton, W vs Crystal Palace (H)
Notes: Dominant run reflects historical strength, securing the title.
