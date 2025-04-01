Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United return to Premier League action this week for their final 10 matches of the 2024-25 campaign.

Newcastle host Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (7:45pm kick-off) in their first match since winning the Carabao Cup last month.

The Magpies sit sixth in the Premier League table, one point off Manchester City in fifth with a game in hand.

A top five finish is likely to be enough to secure Champions League qualification this season due to new UEFA rules. The two nations with the highest coefficient rankings for the 2024-25 season are given an extra place in the 2025-26 Champions League group stage.

While Liverpool are runaway leaders at the top of the Premier League and Arsenal are likely runners-up, the competition for European qualification is fiercely competitive. Newcastle head into the final 10 games with the safety blanket of having already secured European football via the Conference League by winning the Carabao Cup.

But Eddie Howe and his players have already voiced their ambitions to build on their cup win and secure Champions League football.

Here are the Premier League standings heading into the midweek fixtures...

Using all this information, we asked X’s new Grok AI to predict the remainder of the Premier League season to see what the final standings would be - here are the results...

AI predicts final 2024-25 Premier League table

20th Southampton

Final 9 Results: L-L-L-L-D-L-W-L-L

L vs Crystal Palace (H), L @ Tottenham, L @ Aston Villa, L @ West Ham, D vs Fulham (H), L @ Leicester, L vs Man City (H), L @ Everton, L vs Arsenal (H)

Notes: One point gained reflects their struggle, finishing bottom with the lowest points total in Premier League history.

19th Ipswich Town

Final 9 Results: L-L-L-L-L-L-L-L-L

L @ Bournemouth, L vs Wolves (H), L @ Chelsea, L vs Arsenal (H), L @ Newcastle, L @ Everton, L vs Brentford (H), L @ Leicester, L @ West Ham

Notes: Winless run seals relegation.

18th Leicester City

Final 9 Results: L-L-L-L-W-L-L-W-L

L @ Man City, L vs Newcastle (H), L @ Brighton, L vs Liverpool (H), W @ Wolves, L @ Nottm Forest, W vs Southampton (H), L @ Bournemouth, L vs Ipswich (H)

Notes: Two wins not enough to escape relegation.

17th Wolverhampton Wanderers

Final 9 Results: W-W-D-L-L-L-L-D-L

W @ West Ham, W @ Ipswich, D vs Tottenham (H), L @ Man United, L vs Leicester (H), L @ Man City, L vs Brighton (H), D @ Crystal Palace, L vs Brentford (H)

Notes: Early wins ensure survival.

16th West Ham United

Final 9 Results: L-L-L-W-L-L-L-L-W

L @ Wolves, L vs Bournemouth (H), L @ Liverpool, W vs Southampton (H), L vs Brighton (H), L @ Tottenham, L @ Man United, L vs Nottm Forest (H), W vs Ipswich (H)

Notes: Poor run, but enough to stay up comfortably.

15th Everton

Final 9 Results: L-D-D-D-L-D-W-W-D

L @ Liverpool, D vs Arsenal (H), D @ Nottm Forest, D vs Man City (H), L @ Chelsea, D @ Fulham, W vs Ipswich (H), W vs Southampton (H), D @ Newcastle

Notes: Draw-heavy run keeps them safe.

14th Crystal Palace

Final 10 Results: W-D-L-D-L-L-L-L-D-L

W @ Southampton, D vs Brighton (H), L @ Man City, D vs Newcastle (A), L vs Bournemouth (H), L @ Arsenal, L vs Nottm Forest (H), L @ Tottenham, D vs Wolves (H), L @ Liverpool

Notes: FA Cup run disrupts league form.

13th Manchester United

Final 9 Results: L-D-L-W-D-W-W-L-W

L @ Nottm Forest, D vs Man City (H), L @ Newcastle, W vs Wolves (A), D @ Bournemouth, W vs West Ham (H), W vs Aston Villa (H), L @ Chelsea, W @ Brentford

Notes: Europa League football leads see inconsistency continue, but late wins secure 12th.

12th Fulham

Final 9 Results: L-L-L-L-D-L-D-W-L

L @ Arsenal, L vs Liverpool (H), L @ Bournemouth, L vs Chelsea (H), D @ Southampton, L @ Aston Villa, D vs Everton (H), W @ Brentford, L vs Man City (H)

Notes: Consistent losses, with a rare win vs Brentford.

11th Brentford

Final 9 Results: L-L-L-L-W-D-W-W-W

L @ Newcastle, L vs Chelsea (H), L @ Arsenal, L @ Nottm Forest, W vs Brighton (H), D vs Man United (H), W @ Ipswich, W vs Fulham (H), W @ Wolves

Notes: Early struggles, late rally to mid-table.

10th Tottenham Hotspur

Final 9 Results: L-W-D-L-W-W-W-W-W

L @ Chelsea, W vs Southampton (H), D @ Wolves, L vs Nottm Forest (H), L @ Liverpool, W @ West Ham, W @ Aston Villa, W vs Crystal Palace (H), W vs Brighton (H)

Notes: After early struggles, late surge to 10th.

9th Aston Villa

Final 9 Results: D-L-W-D-L-W-L-L-L

D @ Brighton, L vs Nottm Forest (H), W @ Southampton, D vs Newcastle (H), L @ Man City, W vs Fulham (H), L @ Bournemouth, L vs Tottenham (H), L @ Man United

Notes: Cup congestion leads to a late drop.

8th Brighton

Final 9 Results: D-D-W-W-W-D-W-L-L

D vs Aston Villa (H), D @ Crystal Palace, W vs Leicester (H), W @ Brentford, W @ West Ham, D vs Newcastle (H), W @ Wolves, L vs Liverpool (H), L @ Tottenham

Notes: No cups, but late losses temper their rise.

7th Bournemouth

Final 9 Results: W-W-W-W-D-L-D-L-W

W vs Ipswich (H), W @ West Ham, W vs Fulham (H), W @ Crystal Palace, D vs Man United (H), L @ Arsenal, D vs Aston Villa (H), L @ Man City, W vs Leicester (H)

Notes: No cups fuel a strong run, finishing sixth.

6th Newcastle United

Final 10 Results: W-W-W-D-D-W-L-D-L-D

W vs Brentford (H), W @ Leicester, D vs Crystal Palace (H), W vs Man United (H), D @ Aston Villa, W vs Ipswich (H), L @ Chelsea, D @ Brighton, L @ Arsenal, D vs Everton (H)

Notes: Only 3 wins in 10 but only 2 away defeats. Draws reflect post-Carabao Cup fatigue and cost Champions League football.

5th Manchester City

Final 9 Results: W-D-W-D-W-W-W-W-W

W vs Leicester (H), D @ Man United, W vs Crystal Palace (H), D @ Everton, W vs Aston Villa (H), W vs Wolves (H), W @ Southampton, W vs Bournemouth (H), W @ Fulham

Notes: FA Cup semi-finals don’t derail a near-perfect run, but earlier losses hold them back.

4th Chelsea

Final 9 Results: W-W-W-W-W-L-W-W-D

W vs Tottenham (H), W @ Brentford, W vs Ipswich (H), W @ Fulham, W vs Everton (H), L vs Liverpool (H), W @ Newcastle, W vs Man United (H), D @ Nottm Forest

Notes: Conference League balanced by a strong squad, securing fourth.

3rd Nottingham Forest

Final 9 Results: W-W-D-W-W-W-W-W-D

W vs Man United (H), W @ Aston Villa, D vs Everton (H), W vs Brentford (H), W @ Tottenham, W @ Crystal Palace, W vs Leicester (H), W @ West Ham, D vs Chelsea (H)

Notes: FA Cup run supports a strong finish, clinching third.

2nd Arsenal

Final 9 Results: W-D-W-W-W-W-L-W-W

W vs Fulham (H), D @ Everton, W vs Brentford (H), W @ Ipswich, W vs Crystal Palace (H), W vs Bournemouth (H), L @ Liverpool, W vs Newcastle (H), W @ Southampton

Notes: Champions League fatigue causes a loss to Liverpool, but solid elsewhere.

1st Liverpool

Final 9 Results: W-W-W-W-W-W-W-W-W

W vs Everton (H), W @ Fulham, W vs West Ham (H), W @ Leicester, W vs Tottenham (H), W @ Chelsea, W vs Arsenal (H), W @ Brighton, W vs Crystal Palace (H)

Notes: Dominant run reflects historical strength, securing the title.