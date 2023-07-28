Al-Ahli have confirmed the signing of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian, who has missed City’s pre-season tour of Asia joins the Saudi Pro League side in a deal worth £30m. Speaking about his departure from City, Mahrez said: "To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege.

"I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football. I achieved all that and so much more. I've made a lifetime of wonderful memories. Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old has followed in the footsteps of Ruben Neves, Jordan Henderson, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly in switching the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League this summer. One man who is expected to join that group - and join Mahrez at Al-Ahli - is Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to complete a move to Al-Ahli.

The Frenchman is expected to seal a move to Al-Ahli in the coming days with the Saudi side expected to pay Newcastle a similar fee that they parted with in order to secure Mahrez’s services. However, the deal for Saint-Maximin has caused a stir in English football with Premier League clubs voicing concerns over the fee Newcastle will receive from Al-Ahli with both teams sharing the same owners.