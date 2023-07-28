Newcastle have drawn games against Chelsea and Aston Villa during their tour of the USA and end their Premier League Summer Series with another tough game. The Magpies face Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton to end their campaign in America with their opponents having defeated Brentford 2-0 last time out.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League Summer Series clash with Brighton:

When is Newcastle United v Brighton?

The Premier League Summer Series game between Newcastle United and Brighton kicks-off at 7:30pm (EST) on Friday, July 28. For fans based in the UK, this means the game will kick-off at 12:30am (BST) on Saturday, July 29.

The match will take place at the 25,000 capacity Red Bull Arena, home of MLS side New York Red Bulls.

Is Newcastle United v Chelsea on TV?

Yes, Sky Sports will broadcast the clash between the Magpies and the Seagulls. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will begin at 12:20am.

Sky Sports will show all nine Premier League Summer Series matches with Aston Villa, Chelsea, Brentford and Fulham also taking part in the competition.

Is the match streamed elsewhere?

Supporters based outside of the UK, Ireland and the USA can watch the game for free on NUFC TV. Supporters in those locations cannot watch the stream.

Newcastle United injury and team news

With the game against Brighton coming less than 48 hours after their draw with Chelsea in Atlanta, Eddie Howe is likely to name a completely different starting XI to the one that took to the pitch against the Blues.

Players like Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes will all feature in New Jersey with the bench likely made up of the remaining academy cohort that have travelled to the USA. Fabian Schar picked up a minor hamstring injury against the Blues but there is hope that Joe Willock, who returned to first-team training this week, could get some minutes under his belt.