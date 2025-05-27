The Newcastle United legend reflected on the greatest season of his lifetime and assessed the future of one current Magpies star.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes the events of the ‘greatest season of his lifetime’ can help his old club retain the services of one of their key players.

The Magpies have enjoyed a historic campaign as their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware came to an end when Dan Burn and Alexander Isak netted in their 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool. A truly memorable season came to a close on Sunday with a disappointing defeat against Everton - but Manchester United’s home win against Aston Villa ensured Eddie Howe’s side secured a top five finish in the Premier League table and will now look forward to a second crack at Champions League football in three seasons.

Shearer, who famously rejected a move to Old Trafford in favour of joining Newcastle in a £15m deal during the summer of 1996, joked about the part the Red Devils had played in helping his old club return to European football’s top table and stressed the Magpies deserved their top five finish after ‘an amazing season’ on Tyneside.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “I will never have a bad word said about Manchester United ever again and a certain decision that might have helped, which I am sure we will talk about. It was a nervy afternoon, Newcastle were terrible, they were really poor. There was nothing in their performance in regards to energy, skill and all of those things we have seen so many times. Everton really deserved the win, Newcastle got lucky on the last day but there’s nothing lucky when you’ve had 38 games and you’ve finished where you deserved to finish. It wasn’t about yesterday (Sunday), it was about the whole of the season and I genuinely meant it, it’s the greatest season in my lifetime with the trophy, finishing in the Champions League spots, it’s been an amazing season for Newcastle.”

“He’ll be a Newcastle player next season”

Newcastle United will play Celtic in a pre-season friendly. | Getty Images

Several Magpies players have played integral roles in their success throughout a historic season at St James Park.

Midfielder duo Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, defender Dan Burn and winger Jacob Murphy are amongst a whole host of players that can look back on the campaign with great pride. However, it is striker Alexander Isak who can provide stand head and shoulders above them all after the Sweden international plundered his way to 27 goals and provided six assists in 42 appearances in all competitions during the season.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and speculation over the striker’s long-term future on Tyneside has been ongoing over the last six months as the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal have been routinely linked with moves for the Magpies frontman. However, Shearer has insisted he is ‘pretty certain’ Isak will remain at St James Park next season after Howe’s side confirmed their place in the Champions League.

He said: " (They have) got to keep him and they will, I’m pretty certain of that. Because of their success this year, because they’ve got Champions League football, all of those things."There’s not a worry in my mind that he’s going anywhere. He’ll be a Newcastle player next season because he’s a very, very, very good player."

