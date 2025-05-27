Newcastle United confirm shock departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell

There was a surprise departure from St James Park just 48 hours after Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League.

Newcastle United have confirmed sporting director Paul Mitchell will step down from his role at St James Park ‘by mutual consent’ next month.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco sporting director joined the Magpies last summer and immediately set himself lofty ambitions for his time on Tyneside. Mitchell spoke of helping Newcastle improve their ‘growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance’ and caused something of a stir when he appeared to suggest United’s recruitment in the aftermath of a PIF-led takeover in October 2021 was not ‘fit for purpose in the modern game’.

His arrival also led to Magpies boss Eddie Howe talking of ‘boundaries’ - although the duo and newly appointed performance director James Bunce have found some common ground to guide the club to their most successful season in their recent history after they lifted the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

However, the upcoming departure of Magpies CEO Darren Eales, who initially worked alongside Mitchell during his time at Spurs almost a decade ago, has now been cited as a reason for Mitchell stepping away from his own role at St James Park.

A club statement released on Tuesday lunchtime read: “Paul Mitchell, Newcastle United’s Sporting Director, will leave the club by mutual consent at the end of June 2025. Paul joined the club in July 2024, reuniting him with Magpies CEO Darren Eales, who had previously recruited Paul to Tottenham Hotspur in 2014. Due to health reasons, Darren will be stepping down as CEO in the near future.

“During Paul’s tenure as Sporting Director, the club won its first major domestic trophy in 70 years by lifting the Carabao Cup in March 2025 and has secured Champions League football for the 2025/26 campaign. Paul leaves with the club’s best wishes and the Board would like to express its sincere thanks to him for his professionalism and diligent service.”

Mitchell added: "I'd like to thank everyone at Newcastle United for their support over the last year, including Eddie Howe, Becky Langley, the players, staff, owners and fans. It has been an honour to be part of the club and to work with some incredible people. I'm leaving at a time that is right for me and the club, particularly with Darren Eales - someone who I have worked so closely with in my career - moving on soon. The club is in great hands on and off the pitch, and is in a fantastic position to continue building. I'd like to wish everyone connected with Newcastle United a bright and successful future."

Transfer summit

What impact Mitchell’s departure has on Newcastle’s summer transfer plans remains to be seen - although Magpies manager Howe has already confirmed he has held talks with club chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as they plan their business for the close-season.

Speaking after Sunday’s final game of the season against Everton, Howe said: “As far as I’m aware, we do not have any PSR issues heading into this deadline. Now, I have to put a caveat in there, because I’m not seeing the figures, I’m only relaying what I’m getting told. But I think we are in a lot healthier position and a lot stronger position than we were at this time last year. We are looking to reverse what we did last summer.

“This time, we are in a strong position ourselves where we’ll be looking to make additions to the squad. I will have a discussion with the chairman and representatives from PIF today, and I’m looking forward to that. We will be trying to lay some foundations for what lies ahead in the summer. n terms of timings and everything that follows that, I don’t know, but the planning and all the things that go on behind the scenes have been there for a number of weeks now.

“We have been working hard to try to set things up for what we need to do. I think whenever I speak to the chairman, he is very focused on success. He is focused on achieving and winning, and he always leaves me in doubt that that’s what he wants, I’m working towards that.”