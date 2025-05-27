Newcastle United and Sunderland will hope to add to their squad during the summer transfer window.

The summer transfer window will be crucial for Newcastle United and Sunderland as both clubs prepare for exciting seasons.

For the Magpies, a second tilt at the Champions League in their last three seasons lies in wait after they secured a top five finish on the final day of the season. Eddie Howe’s side will also hope to add further silverware to their Carabao Cup win that finally brought an end to a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy and will aim to challenge for a place in the Champions League once again.

For Sunderland, the immediate aim is clear - to build on the momentum of their Championship play-off final win and to strengthen their squad to ensure their stay in the Premier League does not match those suffered by Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town, who were all relegated back into the Championship just 12 months after securing promotion.

The elation of a remarkable weekend on both sides of the Tyne-Wear divide remains - but there is also one eye on the future as both clubs look to move quickly in the summer transfer window and boost their ranks ahead of what is sure to be another exciting campaign at St James Park and the Stadium of Light.

But when is the summer transfer window open for business and why is it different to other transfer windows?

When does the summer transfer window open?

There is something unique about this summer’s transfer window as it runs over two stages. The window for Premier League clubs will open between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10 to allow for a registration period for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup. The initial window was put in place to allow the 32 clubs competing in the United States to sign and register players and have them available for selection for the tournament, which will run between Saturday, June 14 and Friday, July 13.

When does the summer transfer window close?

The second part of the summer transfer window will open on Monday, June 16. It will remain open for business until Monday, September 1. However, there is a change to the time when the window will close as business must be concluded by 7pm, rather than the usual 11pm deadline.

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United’s summer transfer window plans?

Speaking after Sunday’s defeat against Everton, the Magpies boss said: “The power of the Champions League and the pull of the Champions League is huge. We can’t get away from that. The excitement this will bring the people here, and of course it’s a selling point for us now, it’s an opportunity to sell that dream to future players that might be considering coming to us. As I said, we have to get the financials right, we have to get the other aspects of trying to sign a player right. Hopefully, we can do that.

“Speed is key for us and I have reiterated that many times internally. Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long. That’s always been my thought and my message on recruitment really because you can have a period when you think you have time - but then you look around quickly and you see that time has elapsed and you missed opportunities you won’t get again. That’s what we will be trying but the reality of that is it’s not always in your hands - but we will do our best to do things early.”

What has Regis Le Bris said on Sunderland’s summer transfer window plans?

“We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship]. The main focus is on the play-offs but at the same time we still have a lot to do and speak regularly with Kristjaan [Speakman], Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] and the recruitment structure. We have regular meetings, I have one this afternoon for example, it's all part of the process.

"Obviously when you have a successful team, especially with young players, talented players, it's always tough to say that you will keep them all in the future. We'll have a lot of interest in these players, so we'll see later. What I can say is that they are all absolutely focused on these games ahead of us. This is really clear, 100%."

