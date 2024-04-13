Alan Shearer delivers damning Spurs & Ange Postecoglou verdict as Newcastle United run riot at St James' Park
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer praised his former club for how they ‘dismantled’ Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.
Alexander Isak scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season for The Magpies while Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar scored in either half to help Eddie Howe’s side to a comfortable win. Heading into the match, Spurs sat fourth in the Premier League table, 13 points ahead of Newcastle in eighth.
Yet at full-time, Ange Postecoglou’s side had dropped to fifth on goal difference while The Magpies went up to sixth ahead of the Saturday 3pm kick-offs.
Shearer was active on social media during the game as he commented on Isak’s opener: “Another great finish Isaaakkkkkk.”
He then added after Gordon made it 2-0 minutes later: “Van de Ven having a tough time against Isak and Gordon!”
Isak made it 3-0 after the break as he raced onto Bruno Guimaraes’ long ball forward and found the net again.
“High line great finish Alex again!” Shearer tweeted.
After Schar’s header from Gordon’s corner secured an impressive 4-0 win at St James’ Park, Shearer delivered his overall verdict on the match. Shearer wrote: “The Toon have dismantled Ange Ball today! Better in every single position. Spurs all over the place.”
Newcastle have now taken 10 points from their last four matches since the international break and have lost just two of their last 11 Premier League games as they remain in the hunt for European qualification despite numerous injury issues.