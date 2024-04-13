Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer praised his former club for how they ‘dismantled’ Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Alexander Isak scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season for The Magpies while Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar scored in either half to help Eddie Howe’s side to a comfortable win. Heading into the match, Spurs sat fourth in the Premier League table, 13 points ahead of Newcastle in eighth.

Yet at full-time, Ange Postecoglou’s side had dropped to fifth on goal difference while The Magpies went up to sixth ahead of the Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

Shearer was active on social media during the game as he commented on Isak’s opener: “Another great finish Isaaakkkkkk.”

He then added after Gordon made it 2-0 minutes later: “Van de Ven having a tough time against Isak and Gordon!”

Isak made it 3-0 after the break as he raced onto Bruno Guimaraes’ long ball forward and found the net again.

“High line great finish Alex again!” Shearer tweeted.

After Schar’s header from Gordon’s corner secured an impressive 4-0 win at St James’ Park, Shearer delivered his overall verdict on the match. Shearer wrote: “The Toon have dismantled Ange Ball today! Better in every single position. Spurs all over the place.”