Newcastle United have been boosted by the availability of Lewis Hall ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park (12:30pm kick-off).

Tino Livramento is also back with the squad having previously been ruled out for a month following his ankle injury against West Ham United a fortnight ago.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe deemed 19-year-old Hall a doubt ahead of the game after he missed training during the week with a quad injury. Meanwhile, Livramento seemed unlikely to be back involved after also missing training.

With Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Jamaal Lascelles all out injured, The Magpies’ defensive options are limited heading into the match.

Hall has started the last two games for Newcastle, a 1-1 draw with Everton and a 1-0 win over Fulham last time out.

Ahead of the match against Spurs, Howe said: “Lewis Hall has not trained at all this week so he has been a slight concern from the previous game.

“Tightness in quad, it’s not a muscle pull directly, but enough to see him miss training this week and he’s a doubt for the game.”

Hall completed 90 minutes at Craven Cottage and has now been spotted back at St James’ Park, suggesting his involvement in the matchday squad this afternoon.

Hall is currently on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season but will sign for Newcastle permanently in the summer with a £28million obligation to buy deal being triggered.

Newcastle head into the game having picked up seven points from their last three matches since the March international break. The Magpies beat Spurs 6-1 at St James’ Park last season but lost the previous meeting between the two sides 4-1 back in December.