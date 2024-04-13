Newcastle United tease 'groundbreaking' new shirt partnership ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash
Newcastle United are supporting the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) with the charity’s logo on the front of their home shirt for the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.
The announcement comes after Newcastle’s front-of-shirt sponsor Sela donated its place to RNID for the one-off match as part of its ‘Unsilence the Crowd’ campaign. The campaign aims to transform the experiences of deaf people on a matchday.
The campaign, launched by Sela in partnership with the charity, will also see the introduction of groundbreaking haptic shirts that will enable deaf fans to feel the atmosphere of the crowd.
Newcastle have revealed the new shirt ahead of the Spurs match with a post on social media showing the RNID logo.
Speaking about the shirts, Newcastle United’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: "Newcastle United's partnership with Sela continues to provide spectacular experiences for our fans.
"When Sela shared the idea and technology behind the haptic shirts, we supported the concept immediately. We knew it would have a profound and lasting impact on supporters who are deaf or have hearing loss.
"The atmosphere our supporters generate at St. James' Park is famously powerful and being able to bring that experience to life in such an accessible way, is very special. We look forward to playing our part in this initiative and hope it inspires fans of other clubs, sports and entertainment properties."
Sela were announced as Newcastle’s new shirt sponsors last summer in a multi-year deal worth £25million per season. The partnership with RNID also includes pitch-side branding for the Premier League clash at St James’ Park.