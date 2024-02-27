Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United edged through to the FA Cup quarter-final following a penalty shootout win at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Anthony Gordon's second-half opener was cancelled out by Sammie Szmodics in the closing stages as the match went to extra time and then penalties. Two saves from Martin Dubravka in the shootout saw The Magpies progress to only the club's second FA Cup quarter-final in 18 years.

Blackburn could feel hard done to go out on penalties with Newcastle's goalkeeper keeping them in the game and eventually seeing them progress. And former Blackburn and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer felt the Championship outfit were the better side.

"Blackburn were really well organised and made it tough for Newcastle," Shearer said on BBC One. "Over the 90 minutes they were the better side.

"Great credit to them and John Eustace. If they play like that they will have no issues this season with relegation.

"Dubravka was [Newcastle's] best player. Pulled off some fantastic saves and then made those two saves in the penalty shootout."

