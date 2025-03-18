The Magpies legend singled out one United star for special praise following Sunday's Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Shearer has identified one key factor in Newcastle United’s historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool.

The Magpies went into Sunday’s Wembley showpiece looking to land their first major silverware since their Fair Cup win in 1969 and their first major domestic silverware since 1955. Their task was made even more daunting by the fact they were facing a Liverpool side that already have one hand on the Premier League title and are the most successful side in the history of the League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, unlike many of their previous Wembley appearances, Newcastle were ‘at it’ from the first minute to the last and their supporters, which included Shearer, responded with vociferous backing throughout an intense 101 minutes of play. The tone, as some had predicted, would be set in midfield as United’s highly valued trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton went up against World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and former Magpies transfer target Dominik Szoboszlai.

It was the latter of the United trio that stole the show as Joelinton took his remarkable renaissance to another level as the Brazil international, once dubbed as a goal-shy striker, produced an all-action midfield performance that laid the foundations for a truly historic day for the Magpies. The former Hoffenheim star was emotional after the win as he reflected on his own personal journey from a young player in Brazil to Wembley winner.

Speaking to Sky Sports: "It's an unbelievable feeling, an unbelievable day. I dreamed so much of this feeling and this day. Well done to every player, coach and everyone connected to the club. My journey since I started playing football to come from Brazil to here today makes me feel proud. It's an honour for me to give something back to the fans. They support us even in difficult moment. They deserve this after so long.

"It's the start of a new era for this club. It was so disappointing in the last final when we came here and lost. We didn't want to leave anything in the tank. Everyone was fighting and running. I'm so glad and happy for the fans. I'm happy to make my family proud."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian also earned praise from club legend Shearer, who described the former club record signing as ‘a beast’.

Newcastle United & England legend Alan Shearer hails Toon and Brazil star

Shearer told The Rest Is Football Podcast: “Danny Murphy said on Match of the Day on Saturday night that they are the two best midfields in the Premier League - and he was absolutely right. I agreed with him, but I just thought Newcastle, Tonali, Guimarães and Joelinton bossed the midfield in every single way. They were aggressive with the energy that they had.

“Joelinton, oh my God. Oh wow. Beast of a performance. He is horrible to play against you can imagine, he was everywhere and I think that was always going to be key. That midfield battle, because it was always going to be, who was going to come out on top on that in that three and I thought Newcastle dominated the midfield and that set them up perfectly.”

Your next Newcastle United read: I watched Newcastle United achieve history alongside tearful and passionate fans - this is their Wembley story