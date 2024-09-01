Ange Postecoglou reveals ‘frustrating’ thing Tottenham Hotspur did v Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win against Spurs at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United managed just 33% possession at St James’ Park, but came away with all three points as goals in either half from Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak secured the win for Eddie Howe’s side. The majority in attendance on Tyneside will head home happy having seen their side go into the international break still unbeaten.

Spurs, however, will head back to north London wondering what could have been on an afternoon in which they dominated for large periods without any reward. Nick Pope was responsible for a few good saves to keep them at bay, but with star signing Dominic Solanke and Richarlison sidelined, they just couldn’t convert their pressure into goals.

Speaking to Match of the Day, Ange Postecoglou revealed his frustration on an afternoon that saw his side come away without a point: "Story of our season so far really,” the Spurs boss said.

“We played well and controlled the game for the most part. They were a threat in transition but we still had enough chances to win the game comfortably.

“I thought we were handling the transitions. The goal we conceded in the second half was sloppy and we lost focus. The game should have been put to bed a lot longer before that.

"What I know is if we continue to play like that we will get our rewards. It's not an easy place to come. For the most part, I thought we handled that really well. The way we controlled the game was really pleasing.

"Frustrating more than anything else. It's three good performances but not the results that reflect that."

Spurs have now lost on their last three visits to Tyneside by an aggregate score of 12-2 following a 4-0 defeat last season and their 6-1 humiliation a year prior. Newcastle United end the day three points above Spurs in the Premier League table and now have a fortnight off as the international break takes centre stage before their trip to Molineux on Sunday 15 September.