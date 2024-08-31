Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Simon Jordan believes that Eddie Howe’s future at Newcastle United could come into question this season.

Newcastle United finished 7th last season, but missed out on European football due to Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph over Manchester City. The Magpies will look to build on that this season, but have been left frustrated in the transfer market and saw their attempts to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace fail.

Guehi had been listed as their number one target for a while, but the 24-year-old will instead play his football at Selhurst Park this season, rather than at St James’ Park. Missing out on Guehi and failure to strengthen in other areas of the pitch, chiefly at right wing, saw Newcastle United end the summer in a disappointing fashion and with a squad that, it could be argued, is weaker than the one they entered the window with back in June.

After playing in the Champions League last season, no European football this campaign is a blow and one that Simon Jordan believes could cost Howe his job as Newcastle United manager if they repeat that come the end of the season. Speaking on the Three Up Front podcast, Jordan said: “If Newcastle were to have another season like their last, Eddie Howe will not be there at the start of next year. They desperately need to bounce back this season.

“The expectations have been raised of the players and the manager. - last year was very disappointing. For a club that has that financial might behind it with very ambitious owners, they will expect Champions League football again.”