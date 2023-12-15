Former Newcastle boss Alan Shearer has named the player he thinks would be an ideal signing for the Toon Army.

Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer has urged the club to make a blockbuster move for a former player in the January transfer window.

Shearer, who briefly managed the North East club for eight games at the end of the 2008/09 season, was speaking with ex-England internationals Gary Lineker and Micah Richards on The Rest is Football podcast.

The ex-Magpies boss was asked about the upcoming January transfer window and the player that he would target if in charge of recruitment.

Shearer picked out Brentford striker Ivan Toney as the perfect player to make a move for in January and claims that it is a department Newcastle still need to improve despite the talents of both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Toney has previously spent three years of his career at St James’ Park from 2015 to 2018, although he was limited to just two substitute appearances in the league under Steve McClaren and spent the majority of his time at the club out on loan at the likes of Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe United (twice) and Wigan Athletic.

The 27-year-old departed after three years and exploded into life in League One after his move to Peterborough. This form caught the attention of Brentford where he has since established himself as a club icon by scoring 63 goals in 111 league appearances, whilst guiding them to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Toney was one of the standout players of last season with 20 goals from 33 appearances for the Bees. However, he has missed all of the season so far due to an FA ban for breaches of betting regulations, which runs until January 2024.

Shearer believes now is the time to re-sign the striker as the club look to qualify for the Champions League once again.

Shearer said: “I would, If I was in charge of recruitment at Newcastle. I think he’s a really good player and I think he’s a really good option. Newcastle need to improve in that department, and they need another option in there, so I don’t think there will be any shortage of suitors for Ivan Toney.”

Newcastle’s current strike force features club-record signing Isak and last season’s top scorer Wilson. The club are currently lacking a third striker and at times have been forced to play Anthony Gordon out of position to cover for injury issues.

