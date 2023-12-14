Newcastle United are out of the Champions League after defeat to AC Milan.

Alan Shearer has reacted to Newcastle United’s Champions League exit after seeing his former side beaten 2-1 by AC Milan at St James’ Park. Two second-half goals from the visitors condemned Eddie Howe’s side to defeat and a 4th place finish in Group F.

Shearer, who was part of the last Newcastle United team to play in the competition over 20 years ago, posted on X: ‘So near, yet so far. Well done @acmilan #NEWACM @ChampionsLeague’.

Newcastle’s campaign saw them pick up five points from six games played with just one win during that time. It was a disappointing end for the Magpies who will feel their chances were hampered by injury problems that have plagued them throughout the season.

Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi also took to social media to react to Wednesday night’s defeat. Ghodoussi first thanked supporters for their support before stressing the team and club’s desire to pick themselves up and focus on what will be a very busy period coming up before and after Christmas.

Ghodoussi wrote: ‘Thank you to every one of you for your incredible support tonight. The team gave it their all and took on us on an incredible journey these last few months. We deserved more, but this is football. We will pick ourselves up and focus on Saturday. We still have a long season ahead of us. As I’ve said before, we are building something special here and we will continue to grow. The future is bright’.