Ahead of the Premier League season coming to a close this weekend, Alan Shearer has named his team of the season.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah have all been picked by Shearer, with Declan Rice and William Saliba his picks from Arsenal. Tonali and Isak, meanwhile, have been chosen after the pair have helped spearhead Newcastle’s rise to the verge of Champions League qualification.

The Magpies know that a win against Everton on Sunday will ensure they finish in the top five of the Premier League and qualify for next season’s Champions League. Anything else, and their fate will be out of their hands as they rely on results elsewhere.

Just being in this position marks a remarkable turnaround for Eddie Howe’s side who were 11th in the table at the beginning of December. Their transformation to Champions League contenders began then, with a tactical switch to bring Tonali into the team as a number six as Isak embarked on a streak that saw him net in nine consecutive Premier League games - something even Shearer never managed to do in a black-and-white shirt.

It is unsurprising to see Newcastle United represented in Shearer’s team of the season - although it is hard to make a strong case against either player being omitted. Both Tonali and Isak have enjoyed great seasons and have contributed greatly to the successes that the Magpies have enjoyed this season.

Explaining why he opted to pick the Italian in his team of the season, Shearer wrote: ‘He has proved why he is so important to Newcastle, and why he is adored by the supporters. Tonali has stood out in a midfield packed with talent, and moving into more of a holding role has really transformed the Magpies' season. His flexibility edges out Wolves' Matheus Cunha.’

On Isak’s pick, Shearer wrote: ‘One of the best No 9s in Europe. He's had a fantastic season, but he's just unlucky that Salah has been so phenomenal, as 23 goals would be enough to win him the Golden Boot in some seasons. Chris Wood and Yoane Wissa have also impressed throughout the campaign, so they deserve a mention here too.’

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo was also picked by Shearer to make his best eleven of the season. The Cameroon international has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and is expected to leave the Gtech Community Stadium before the 2025/26 season gets underway in August.

Shearer’s Premier League team of the season in full: Alisson (Liverpool), Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Milos Kerkez (AFC Bournemouth), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Bryam Mbeumo (Brentford).