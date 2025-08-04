Newcastle United transfer news: Alan Shearer has slammed Newcastle United’s transfer activity so far this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Shearer has described Newcastle United’s summer transfer window as ‘disastrous’, labelling it as ‘a mess’. The Magpies have added Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale to their ranks this summer, but more was expected from the club after they secured Champions League qualification.

After a very quiet 18-months on the transfer front, brought on because of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, there was hope that the club would go out and spend big this summer. They had a lot more PSR headroom and were looking to build from a position of strength following their fifth placed Premier League finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they have instead seen a number of their top targets move elsewhere this summer with a host of their Premier League rivals strengthening at their expense. Newcastle return to action in less than two weeks time when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park and will be hopeful of having a breakthrough on the transfer front before then.

Signing Elanga allowed them to strengthen at right wing in a position that had been crying out for reinforcements, whilst the addition of Ramsdale will bolster their goalkeeping department, despite a bloated number right now. More, though, is needed.

Alan Shearer slams Newcastle United transfer window

Newcastle United will be working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure they can have a successful end to the window, however, that doesn’t mean that criticisms of their current efforts aren’t valid. Shearer, who has been vocal about his former club throughout the summer, gave his thoughts on Newcastle United’s summer window to date on the Rest is Football Podcast.

“Up to now it's been a disastrous window for Newcastle," Shearer said. “It was meant to be the time we kicked on with heavy investment and hopefully go to another level. It's been anything but that to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“They've missed out on several first-choice targets, so up to now it's been really poor. Their transfer window has been a mess.”

The rest of Newcastle United’s summer transfer activity will likely be determined by what the future holds for their talisman Alexander Isak. The Swedish international has been linked with a move to Liverpool throughout the summer and didn’t join his teammates on their pre-season trip to Asia amid intense speculation over his future.

Newcastle United rejected an initial £110m bid from Liverpool for the striker last week as they maintain their stance that Isak is not for sale. Howe and his squad have now returned to England following their trip to Asia with Isak returning to the Newcastle United training ground on Monday morning after spending time training at his former club Real Sociedad last week.

Newcastle United have identified RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a possible replacement for Isak, whilst they still retain an interest in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. The DR Congo international is viewed as a like-for-like alternative to Callum Wilson after he left the club as a free agent last month. Wilson’s move to West Ham was confirmed at the weekend.