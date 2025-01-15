Alan Shearer posts brilliant three-word response as Alexander Isak breaks his 29-year Newcastle United record
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Isak scored for the eighth successive Premier League match as Newcastle beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at St James’ Park. Shearer had previously scored in seven consecutive games for Newcastle in 1996 but Isak went one better with two goals against Wolves to make it eight in a row.
The Swede also assisted Anthony Gordon to make it 3-0 in the second half as Newcastle claimed a ninth successive win in all competitions for only the third time in the club’s history.
Despite seeing his record broken, Shearer didn’t seem too bothered as he took to social media to react to Isak’s goalscoring exploits.
The Premier League’s all-time leading scorer tweeted: “He’s class. Isakkkkkk.”
Reacting to Isak’s record-breaking run, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yes, an incredible achievement.I think that this is the hardest league in the world to score in, up against very good defences, especially with the fixtures that we've had.
“So to have that level of quality that he's shown, and today's goals were very different in how they come about.
"It is one of his biggest strengths - his composure and level of finishing is at the highest level. He has the extra second of composure that players at the top level have."
Isak now has the all-time Premier League record in his sights set by Jamie Vardy at Leicester City during the 2015-16 season. Vardy scored in 11 successive matches for The Foxes as they went on to win the Premier League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.