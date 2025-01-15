Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at St James' Park on January 15, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United made it nine wins in a row in all competitions with a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season to break a Newcastle Premier League scoring record by finding the net for the eighth consecutive match in the top flight. Isak then assisted Anthony Gordon to make it 3-0 in the second half and wrap up the points.

And Howe was asked about Isak’s record-breaking run of form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, an incredible achievement,” he said. “I think that this is the hardest league in the world to score in, up against very good defences, especially with the fixtures that we've had.

“So to have that level of quality that he's shown, and the goals were very different in how they come about. I think the second goal would be underestimated, the finish, because it looks easy.It certainly wasn't.

“But that's his quality in his class because he always has that second extra to place his finish, just down to the attributes and the technical ability he has. I think we've got everyone contributing at the moment.

“I think Bruno [Guimaraes] is playing his part with his creative passing, Alex is contributing goals, but you look at the midfield three today, look at Sandro Tonali's contribution defensively to our win was massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought he was excellent today. And of course then you've got Martin making some key saves at the other end to preserve our clean sheet. So I think the whole team deserves a lot of credit.”

The win takes Newcastle into the top four of the Premier League for the first time since their win at Wolves back in September.

"We had to be patient and we had to play a different way slightly,” he added. "We had a lot of the ball in the first half, we knew Wolves would be stubborn opponents.

"Overall can't be too picky, it is nine wins in a row now. We know we can play better than today, we did enough of the detailed work to get the win.

"There's a lot to be positive about and a lot to improve."