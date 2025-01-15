Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United completed a ninth consecutive win with victory over Vitor Pereira’s Wolves at St James’ Park.

A strike in the first-half from Alexander Isak put the hosts ahead at the break before Isak doubled his tally and then laid Anthony Gordon on a plate to secure a 3-0 win. It was a thoroughly professional performance from Newcastle United - although they did have to weather a couple of scares and a spirited first half an hour from Wolves before stamping their authority on proceedings.

Wolves, though, were denied a goal that could have made it a nervy last few minutes for the hosts when it was judged that Santiago Bueno had handled the ball before turning it home past Martin Dubravka. As ever, the Premier League Match Centre took to X to explain the decision, writing: ‘#NEWWOL – 79’ VAR OVERTURN Bueno’s goal was awarded on-field. The VAR deemed that Bueno handled the ball immediately before scoring and recommended that the goal was disallowed.’

Vitor Pereira, meanwhile, on his first visit to St James’ Park cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines after a couple of decisions, including a tackle by Dan Burn on Goncalo Guedes, went against his side. However, post-match Pereira refused to discuss the referee’s performance and decisions that went against his side.

Wolves now find themselves in the relegation zone having dropped into the bottom three on goal difference.