'Amazing' - Alexander Isak breaks silence after setting stunning Newcastle United record v Wolves

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 15th Jan 2025, 22:25 GMT
Alexander Isak set a Newcastle United record on Wednesday night by scoring in eight consecutive Premier League matches.

The Swedish international netted twice as the Magpies secured a ninth successive win in all competitions to move themselves into 4th in the Premier League table. There was a great deal of fortune about his first, a wicked deflection wrong footing Jose Sa in the Wolves goal, whilst his second was a clinical finish in what was a crucial point in the match.

He even had time to set up Anthony Gordon for a third before leaving the pitch to a huge standing ovation from 50,000 inside St James’ Park. With 11 goals in his last eight top-flight games, Isak is the in-form striker in England whilst the Magpies are the in-form team having registered six league wins in a row.

Speaking to Match of the Day after the game, Isak said: "I feel amazing. Individually I feel free and confident but looking at the team we are doing so well as well, defending and with threats going forward. It is a team and I have to keep contributing with goals.

"When we play at our best the players will feel free. In my position as well I want to be able to express myself in the best way I can.

"Records are things you enjoy after your career. I go into every game with the same mentality - to score goals as that helps the team.”

Isak and Newcastle United now have just two days to rest and recover from the victory over Wolves before Andoni Iraola brings his Bournemouth side to St James’ Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

