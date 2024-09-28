Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United fans unveiled a stunning flag display ahead of their clash with Manchester City at St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon was the centre of attention as the two sets of players entered the pitch on a bright Saturday lunchtime on Tyneside. The former Everton man is currently in talks with Newcastle United over a new contract with the club, one that would boost their hopes of keeping hold of the winger in the future.

Liverpool were interested in signing him this summer, but the Magpies were able to repel their interest and kept hold of one of their prized assets. In a bid to strengthen their negotiation position in future transfer talks, the Magpies are plotting to offer Gordon a new deal with Fabrizio Romano reporting that an agreement is close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He posted on X: ‘Agreement done between Newcastle and Anthony Gordon, new contract set to be signed soon! Understand it will be valid until June 2029, five year contract after the club rejected several approaches. Gordon will be in line with #NUFC highest earners with new contract ready.’

Gordon’s performances on the pitch this season may not have lived up to the sky-high standards he set himself last campaign, but he isn’t alone in the Newcastle United first-team and the fans responded with a huge display across the whole East Stand. Gordon’s initials and squad number were displayed in gold with supporters waving flags to welcome the teams onto the turf.

A banner in the Gallowgate read: ‘Running down the wing, makes the Geordies sing’ whilst a flag of Gordon’s shirt was also unveiled. Guardiola’s side travelled to the north east unbeaten in all competitions whilst the Magpies were defeated by Fulham last weekend.