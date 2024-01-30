Alan Shearer praises 'brilliant' thing Newcastle United did at Aston Villa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A first half brace from Fabian Schar followed by an Alex Moreno own goal saw The Magpies go 3-0 up at Villa Park before Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back in the closing stages. It was Newcastle's second league away win of the season and Villa's first home defeat in almost a year.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But it's now three straight away wins in a row for Eddie Howe's side in all competitions and Shearer, who was in the away end for the 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday, was full of praise for The Magpies once again.

"Another brilliant away victory," he wrote on X. "Top performances everywhere tonight."

The win takes Newcastle temporarily back up to seventh in the Premier League table and ends a run of four consecutive league defeats. But it wasn't all positive for United as they suffered yet another injury blow with Alexander Isak forced off with a groin issue in the first half.

Howe confirmed after the match that the injury wasn't thought to be serious though it leaves Newcastle without a fit senior striker. Anthony Gordon had to play up front in the second half.

Newcastle host Luton Town at St James' Park on Saturday. Isak will be a doubt for the game though Callum Wilson is in contention to return after four games out with a calf injury.