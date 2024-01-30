Alan Shearer praises 'brilliant' thing Newcastle United did at Aston Villa
Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle United: Alan Shearer reacted to The Magpies' impressive win at Villa Park.
Alan Shearer praised Newcastle United's 'brilliant' 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.
A first half brace from Fabian Schar followed by an Alex Moreno own goal saw The Magpies go 3-0 up at Villa Park before Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back in the closing stages. It was Newcastle's second league away win of the season and Villa's first home defeat in almost a year.
But it's now three straight away wins in a row for Eddie Howe's side in all competitions and Shearer, who was in the away end for the 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday, was full of praise for The Magpies once again.
The win takes Newcastle temporarily back up to seventh in the Premier League table and ends a run of four consecutive league defeats. But it wasn't all positive for United as they suffered yet another injury blow with Alexander Isak forced off with a groin issue in the first half.
Howe confirmed after the match that the injury wasn't thought to be serious though it leaves Newcastle without a fit senior striker. Anthony Gordon had to play up front in the second half.
Newcastle host Luton Town at St James' Park on Saturday. Isak will be a doubt for the game though Callum Wilson is in contention to return after four games out with a calf injury.
Newcastle lost 1-0 at Luton just before Christmas with The Hatters travelling to St James' Park on the back of a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.