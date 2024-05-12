Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Brighton at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon in a hard fought encounter.

Alan Shearer has slammed both Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso after the pair were booked for simulation during Saturday’s draw. Both players were shown yellow cards by Darren England and whilst the referee may not have had his finest performance at St James’ Park, he did make the right call to book the pair on those occasions.

Speaking alongside Micah Richards on Match of the Day, Shearer refused to defend Almiron, saying: “I’m not going to protect him. Both of them were terrible dives. Shocking from both players. Terrible it is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither Enciso nor Almiron were able to be the difference maker for their side as both teams had to settle for a point on a sun-baked afternoon in the north east. That result, which Roberto De Zerbi described as a fair one, leaves Newcastle knowing they will have to win both of their remaining games to guarantee a 6th place finish with both Chelsea and Manchester United breathing down their necks.

On Newcastle’s performance, Shearer added: “They got into some really good positions. Other than the goal they scored I thought they were flat in and around the goal. A draw was a fair result.”