Alan Shearer slams ‘terrible’ thing Newcastle United and Brighton stars did during draw
Alan Shearer has slammed both Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso after the pair were booked for simulation during Saturday’s draw. Both players were shown yellow cards by Darren England and whilst the referee may not have had his finest performance at St James’ Park, he did make the right call to book the pair on those occasions.
Speaking alongside Micah Richards on Match of the Day, Shearer refused to defend Almiron, saying: “I’m not going to protect him. Both of them were terrible dives. Shocking from both players. Terrible it is.”
Neither Enciso nor Almiron were able to be the difference maker for their side as both teams had to settle for a point on a sun-baked afternoon in the north east. That result, which Roberto De Zerbi described as a fair one, leaves Newcastle knowing they will have to win both of their remaining games to guarantee a 6th place finish with both Chelsea and Manchester United breathing down their necks.
On Newcastle’s performance, Shearer added: “They got into some really good positions. Other than the goal they scored I thought they were flat in and around the goal. A draw was a fair result.”
Although the Seagulls cannot qualify for Europe next season, they are set to have a major say in who does with games against Chelsea and Manchester United to come this week before their campaign comes to a close. The Magpies, meanwhile, finish the season at Brentford on Sunday after a trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.