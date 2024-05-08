Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Borussia Dortmund became the first team to book themselves a spot at Wembley for the Champions League final when they defeated PSG 1-0 at the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday night - a result that saw them triumph 2-0 over the two legs. The semi-final pitted two teams that had faced each other in the group stages together with Newcastle United and AC Milan rounding off the ‘group of death’.

The pair actually met on the first Champions League matchday, with Dortmund slipping to defeat in Paris as AC Milan and the Magpies played out a goalless draw at the San Siro. Dortmund followed that up with a goalless draw against the Italians before defeating the Magpies home and away to put themselves in the driving seat to qualify.

Shields Gazette

Ahead of their meeting with Newcastle United at St James’ Park, however, many had tipped the hosts to register their second win of the group stage - but Dortmund dashed those hopes with a very professional performance.

Speaking after his side’s progression to the final, Dortmund boss Edin Terzic admitted that ‘very tough’ match on Tyneside was a turning point of his side’s fortunes, revealing they could then start to ‘believe and dream’. Terzic said: “We knew we were going to have chances in that group of death but to be honest, maybe we were after the second game with only one points, and we hadn’t scored a goal.

“Then we had our first great performance and win in Newcastle, a very tough game for us. And from that, we can see that maybe anything is possible, especially if you look at Milan. They had been to the semi-final last season and we won at the San Siro and had an OK performance at home. Then we started to believe and dream.”

Dortmund will face the winner of Real Madrid’s clash with Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening. A 2-2 draw in Germany in the first-leg means that clash is very evenly poised heading into tonight’s game.

