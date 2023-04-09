After correctly disallowing Brentford’s opener for offside, VAR got involved in the game again just before half-time after Alexander Isak was adjudged to have fouled Rico Henry. As Henry jumped to win a header, one that was contested by Isak, Chris Kavanagh waved away appeals for a penalty, only to reverse his decision following a recommendation by VAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having seen Nick Pope save his first spot kick and technology disallow his opener, Ivan Toney wasn’t to be denied for a third time against his old employers, tucking home a penalty to give the Bees the lead. Whilst Newcastle were able to rally in the second-half, the decision to award a penalty baffled many, including Alan Shearer who would label the decision as ‘terrible’ on Match of the Day.

Shearer said: “I don’t mean to get angry, but there’s no other option than to do that. This is a terrible, terrible decision.

“Henry goes for it, Isak goes for it. Chris Kavanagh the referee sees that himself and he doesn’t give that at all, not at all. He has a great view of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The VAR and Darren England look at that for twenty replays and it takes them three minutes to send the referee [to the monitor] and say to him ‘no, I think you have made an absolute howler, you have to go to the screen’. What I would say to Chris Kavanagh is show some courage and back yourself to say to VAR and Darren England ‘no, you’ve got it completely wrong. I’ve watched it for myself, I’ve had a good view of it and I’m sticking to my decision.’

“But no, he backs down and gives the penalty. It’s a terrible decision.

Alan Shearer branded the decision to award Brentford a penalty as 'terrible' (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)