Alan Shearer slams ‘terrible’ VAR decision that could have cost Newcastle United

Newcastle United made it five wins in a row with a win over Brentford on Saturday, but VAR once again grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

By Joe Buck
Published 9th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

After correctly disallowing Brentford’s opener for offside, VAR got involved in the game again just before half-time after Alexander Isak was adjudged to have fouled Rico Henry. As Henry jumped to win a header, one that was contested by Isak, Chris Kavanagh waved away appeals for a penalty, only to reverse his decision following a recommendation by VAR.

Having seen Nick Pope save his first spot kick and technology disallow his opener, Ivan Toney wasn’t to be denied for a third time against his old employers, tucking home a penalty to give the Bees the lead. Whilst Newcastle were able to rally in the second-half, the decision to award a penalty baffled many, including Alan Shearer who would label the decision as ‘terrible’ on Match of the Day.

Shearer said: “I don’t mean to get angry, but there’s no other option than to do that. This is a terrible, terrible decision.

“Henry goes for it, Isak goes for it. Chris Kavanagh the referee sees that himself and he doesn’t give that at all, not at all. He has a great view of it.

“The VAR and Darren England look at that for twenty replays and it takes them three minutes to send the referee [to the monitor] and say to him ‘no, I think you have made an absolute howler, you have to go to the screen’. What I would say to Chris Kavanagh is show some courage and back yourself to say to VAR and Darren England ‘no, you’ve got it completely wrong. I’ve watched it for myself, I’ve had a good view of it and I’m sticking to my decision.’

“But no, he backs down and gives the penalty. It’s a terrible decision.

Alan Shearer branded the decision to award Brentford a penalty as 'terrible' (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Alan Shearer branded the decision to award Brentford a penalty as 'terrible' (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“Once again Howard Webb will be ringing Eddie Howe up for the second time in a month and saying ‘I apologise we got that one wrong’. I know Howard Webb has a tough job and he wants to have a high bar, but for them to re-referee like that, it’s not right, he doesn’t want that, he’s told me.”

