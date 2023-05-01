News you can trust since 1849
Alan Shearer teases stunning Newcastle United transfer for in-demand Tottenham Hotspur ace

Alan Shearer has teased a mouthwatering Newcastle United transfer.

By Joe Buck
Published 1st May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Harry Kane’s goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-3 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon has moved the Spurs man onto 208 Premier League goals and level with Wayne Rooney in the Premier League’s all-time top scorers list. Kane is now just 52 goals behind Shearer and Gary Lineker made sure to remind the former Newcastle man of this fact, tweeting: ‘The brilliant @HKane joins @WayneRooney on 208 Premier League goals. He’s coming for you @alanshearer’

Replying to this, Shearer teased that England’s all-time record scorer could break the record in a black-and-white shirt next season. Shearer tweeted: ‘But will he break it in a Newcastle shirt or a Man Utd shirt!!?’

Newcastle have been linked with an ambitious move for Kane this summer, although the Red Devils are seen as the favourites to sign the 29-year-old if he departs the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the transfer window reopens.

Harry Kane in action against Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Harry Kane in action against Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Harry Kane in action against Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
