Harry Kane’s goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-3 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon has moved the Spurs man onto 208 Premier League goals and level with Wayne Rooney in the Premier League’s all-time top scorers list. Kane is now just 52 goals behind Shearer and Gary Lineker made sure to remind the former Newcastle man of this fact, tweeting: ‘The brilliant @HKane joins @WayneRooney on 208 Premier League goals. He’s coming for you @alanshearer’

Replying to this, Shearer teased that England’s all-time record scorer could break the record in a black-and-white shirt next season. Shearer tweeted: ‘But will he break it in a Newcastle shirt or a Man Utd shirt!!?’

Newcastle have been linked with an ambitious move for Kane this summer, although the Red Devils are seen as the favourites to sign the 29-year-old if he departs the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the transfer window reopens.