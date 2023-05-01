Newcastle United issue new Allan Saint-Maximin injury update ahead of Arsenal
Eddie Howe’s issued an injury update on Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Arsenal’s visit to St James’s Park.
The winger has been sidelined since last month’s 5-1 win over West Ham United with a hamstring injury.
Saint-Maximin returned to the third-placed club’s training ground a week ago after a spell in France getting treatment, but the 2-year-old missed the wins over the Southampton and Everton.
Howe is hopeful that Saint-Maximin will play again this season, but United’s head coach does not expect him to be ready for Sunday’s home game against second-placed Arsenal.
“We’re seeing improvements from Maxi,” said Howe. “He’s been working with us now for a week. He’s been working hard with the physiotherapists. He’s still not with the sports scientists, there’s still a bit for him to do before he’s back training, but all positive signs.”
Howe, meanwhile, hopes to have Sean Longstaff back from injury at the weekend. The midfielder missed yesterday’s 3-1 win over Southampton with the foot injury he suffered at Goodison Park.