The winger has been sidelined since last month’s 5-1 win over West Ham United with a hamstring injury.

Saint-Maximin returned to the third-placed club’s training ground a week ago after a spell in France getting treatment, but the 2-year-old missed the wins over the Southampton and Everton.

Howe is hopeful that Saint-Maximin will play again this season, but United’s head coach does not expect him to be ready for Sunday’s home game against second-placed Arsenal.

“We’re seeing improvements from Maxi,” said Howe. “He’s been working with us now for a week. He’s been working hard with the physiotherapists. He’s still not with the sports scientists, there’s still a bit for him to do before he’s back training, but all positive signs.”