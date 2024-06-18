Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League teams will no longer have to abide by a 60-minute embargo to release team news ahead of games from next season.

Currently, clubs must not release team news more than an hour before kick-off, despite needing to submit information to the Premier League before that. However, a small change in the Premier League handbook ahead of next season now notes that starting teams and substitutes now have to be submitted ‘at least 75 minutes before the time fixed for the kick-off of a league match’ - with the current embargo now lifted.

For Newcastle United, this means they will release their team news 75 minutes ahead of kick-off. For example, for a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off, like their opening game of the season against Southampton on Saturday 17 August, the Magpies will reveal their team at 1:45pm, rather than 2pm as has been tradition.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Whilst this may seem like a subtle and insignificant change, team sheets are an important part of modern football and Newcastle United recognised this in April ahead of their game against Tottenham Hotspur. Posting their team for that game on social media, the Magpies opted to name players in squad number order, rather than in their positions as they had done before that point.