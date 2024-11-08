A club legend has given his take on what Newcastle United should target in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has urged the Magpies to ‘target the best’ as they prepare for the January transfer window.

The Magpies have endured two challenging transfer windows over the last 12 months after they failed to add to their squad in January before missing out on top target Marc Guehi during the summer. There were new additions ahead of the current season as United landed Sheffield United youngster William Osula, Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy. The one major positive to take from their preparations for Eddie Howe’s third full season in charge at St James Park was a permanent move for Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall after he spent last season on loan with the Magpies.

However, the frustratingly prolonged and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to persuade Premier League rivals Crystal Palace to agree to a deal for England star Guehi dominated the final month of the summer transfer window. The absence of long-term injury victims Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles has meant Howe going into battle this season with Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and free transfer signing Kelly as his only options at the heart of his defence - although the ever-versatile Emil Krafth has also filled the void when needed.

A centre-back is believed to remain on the agenda for the Magpies hierarchy - but there is also a need to add further competition at the other end of the pitch as Alexander Isak continues to carry the brunt of the attacking threat in the ongoing absence of Callum Wilson. A right-sided forward is also believed to be on Newcastle’s wish-list despite Anthony Gordon showing signs of settling into life after thriving on the opposite side of Howe’s front three. For Shearer, the need to provide competition, cover and a player to compliment Isak should remain the priority for his former club and he believes one high-profile and in-demand target should be on their radar.

He told The Athletic: “I would definitely be targeting a centre-forward, a right-sided forward and probably a centre-half. Those are the three priority positions. I’m biased but those forward roles feel like the most important where there is little cover for Alexander Isak. Who exactly? It depends on how much Newcastle can spend. There’s Viktor Gyokeres smashing goals in left, right and centre at Sporting Lisbon. Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim, but he says he won’t be signing players from his former club in January. You have to target the best — and he is the best option at the moment.”

The Magpies are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to in-form Nottingham Forest.