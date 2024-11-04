Eddie Howe received praise from Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer following Saturday’s win against Arsenal.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has praised Eddie Howe’s team selection after the Magpies battled their way to a narrow home win against Arsenal.

After putting in an impressive performance in the Carabao Cup win against Chelsea just days earlier, many onlookers has suspected Italy international Sandro Tonali would retain his place in midfield. However, there was some surprise when the former AC Milan star was listed amongst the substitutes when the teams were announced an hour before kick-off at St James Park. Howe opted to recall Bruno Guimaraes as the Brazilian partnered Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff in the middle of the pitch with Joelinton featuring on the left-hand side of a front three also containing Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

What some considered to be a brave team selection from Howe paid off as Longstaff produced a hardworking display that helped lay the foundations for a second successive St James’ Park win against the Gunners and both Willock and Joelinton produced the sort of display that saw them play a significant role in Newcastle’s successful push for a Champions League place two years ago. Former Newcastle and England captain Shearer believes Howe has found a balance in midfield that has been missing in recent weeks and praised the energy shown by the Magpies stars throughout an impressive win.

He told The Rest is Football Podcast: “That was key to how Newcastle played. The balance in midfield and the balance of the front three. Joelinton put a shift in on the left-hand side. It was much better. Eddie’s been searching for that right balance. He’s struggled to find it. I thought because of what happened on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup against Chelsea, there were signs then that the energy was back and everything they were searching for – it was nearly there. I thought if they could carry that into the game against Arsenal, and they did that. You’re absolutely right. The balance looked absolutely spot on. So yeah, I would stick with that if everyone’s fit. Definitely.”

Former Manchester United and West Ham United manager Moyes also praised the performances of Willock and Joelinton as they dovetailed down the left-hand side to prevent the Gunners from making the most of one of the most dangerous outlets. However, the duo were equally as effective in the final third as they posed a significant threat to help press Mikel Arteta’s side from the front.

He told BBC Football Daily: “We played them last season and the Joe Willock and Joelinton combination down the side was so good. I saw yesterday that their form on the left-hand side was excellent as well. I think the way Newcastle have played in the last year or two has been so, so good. Bruno Guimaraes is a top player in midfield as well, and I think they’ve been very good.”