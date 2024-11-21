Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto has revealed it is his ‘priority’ to move to England amid speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Newcastle United and West Ham have been linked with a move for Alberto who scored 27 times in 54 appearances in all competitions for his club last season. The 23-year-old has been capped just once by Brazil, but his form at club level has seen him be linked with a potential January transfer.

West Ham’s search for a striker amid Niclas Fullkrug’s disappointing start to life at the London Stadium and Newcastle’s hopes of adding competition for Alexander Isak could see the pair land at Alberto’s door. The two sides, who meet at St James’ Park on Monday night, are among a number of Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest and Everton, to be reportedly tracking Alberto - according to The Boot Room.

A £20m fee may be required to tempt Corinthians into selling the striker, but it’s likely that the player himself wouldn’t need too much convincing to make a move to England. Speaking to Brazilian media about his future, Alberto admitted that his ‘priority’ would be for a move to England:

“I have a big dream of playing in Europe.” Alberto said. “I stayed at Zenit and ended up coming back because I couldn’t compete in European tournaments due to the war. I am very happy here at Corinthians but, if an opportunity arises that benefits both Corinthians and myself, I am open to [leaving].

“My priority is England. I really like it there.”