Bruno Guimaraes’ 81st minute strike earned the Magpies a vital three points at Craven Cottage during an evenly-fought contest in the capital. After a first-half in which the hosts dominated, Newcastle were able to get a foothold in the game and thought they had taken the lead when Fabian Schar fired past Bernd Leno in the 75th minute.

A jubilant away end exploded as Schar ran to the corner to celebrate, however, those celebrations wouldn’t last as referee Sam Allison chalked off the goal following a VAR review. The technology instructed Allison to have a look at the monitor and judge whether Dan Burn had fouled Calvin Bassey just seconds before the ball fell to the Switzerland international.

After a long check from the referee and strong protestations from the home crowd, Allison eventually overturned the goal - denying Schar his fifth goal of the season in all competitions. Fortunately for United, they were able to bounce back from this setback just moments later when Guimaraes popped up to slam home a winner and seal all three points.

Taking to X following Guimaraes’ goal, Shearer took aim at VAR, writing: ‘You’re not disallowing that one VAR’ accompanied by an x-rated hashtag.