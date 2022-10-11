Newcastle welcomed Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood back from injury in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford at St James's Park.

The trio came off the bench as The Magpies cruised to their biggest home win since 2016.

But which players will be available for the match at Old Trafford this Sunday (2pm kick-off)?

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as it stands as well as potential return dates…

Alexander Isak – thigh

The striker withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury. It was enough to keep him out of Sweden’s two Nations League matches and he was assessed on his return to Newcastle where a thigh issue was confirmed.

He has since missed the matches against Fulham and Brentford and is expected to remain on the sidelines.

What has been said

“He’s running on grass, he’s increasing his speed so he’s in a good place but the medical team is just holding him back slightly so hopefully he won’t be too long,” Howe said.

Potential return date

22/10: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Matt Ritchie – calf

Ritchie picked up a calf injury in training at Newcastle during the international break.

It is not believed to be serious but the 33-year-old has missed training as a result.

What has been said

Mail Online initially reported the news of Ritchie’s injury but little has been said since.

Potential return date

TBC (October 2022)

Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring

The midfielder suffered a serious hamstring injury during the 3-2 defeat at Benfica during pre-season, facing a number of months on the sidelines.

But his progress has been better than expected and he could potentially be back in contention by the end of the month.

Shelvey needs to play just three more first team matches for Newcastle in order to trigger a one-year contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

What has been said

“It’s going very well, Jonjo is ahead of schedule, hopefully he’s going to be involved with us today in training for the first time, so [I’m] pleased,” Howe said.

"There will still be a bit of caution from the medical team in terms of when he's ready to play but he's certainly making positive strides at the moment.”

Potential return date

19/10: Everton (H)

Karl Darlow – ankle

In September, Karl Darlow suffered a twisted ankle in training, forcing Newcastle to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Loris Karius as a short-term replacement.

Darlow’s injury is not thought to be too serious and as a result he has been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season.

What has been said

Howe said: “The injury to Darlow - he was just in training doing normal shot action but he twisted his ankle.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Emil Krafth – ACL

The Swedish right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could potentially be out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere.

What has been said

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He's not been operated on yet so it's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Potential return date