Alexander Isak has bagged 12 Premier League goals this season

Alexander Isak has insisted speculation regarding his Newcastle United future “doesn’t affect” him amid reported interest from Arsenal.

The Swede has become a hit with Toon supporters since arriving from Real Sociedad for £63million in 2022. A solid 22 goals in 42 Premier League games has established Isak as the Magpies’ first-choice striker - a figure that could have been more without several injury setbacks.

Isak endeared himself to Newcastle fans further with a brace against bitter rivals Sunderland in January. At 24, there is hope that he can develop into one of Europe’s elite strikers, with many already ranking him ahead of everyone bar Erling Haaland in English football.

However, Newcastle will be hoping his peak is spent at St James’ Park and he can be the one to spearhead the ambitious, Saudi-backed era. Reports have linked Isak with a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta searches for a new striker.

Signing a prolific bagsman to replace Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah is seen as the final piece of the jigsaw for the Gunners to become world-beaters. Some Newcastle fans have feared the worst about the summer window since CEO Darren Eales hinted at possible outgoings on the horizon.

FFP/PSR constraints remain tight on Tyneside - preventing them from doing any business in January. Isak would be a player in the high-end bracket of potential departures who would generate the biggest transfer fee.

Speaking on international duty, Isak claimed he had not “even thought” about leaving Newcastle anytime soon. He said: “It doesn’t affect me that much. It has been talked about many times, in many windows.