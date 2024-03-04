Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan Ashworth has headhunted Nicolo Barella as his number one transfer target at Manchester United, according to reports.

Last summer, the Italian was the subject of a reported bid from Newcastle United while Ashworth was part of transfer negotiations. The 58-year-old is now placed on gardening leave until the Magpies can agree to a compensation package that would see him move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle are playing hardball as they feel let down by Ashworth - who only arrived on Tyneside 18 months ago. Man United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe made Ashworth his first-choice target for the role just weeks after nabbing Omar Berrada from Manchester City as CEO.

Interestingly, the Red Devils are now reportedly chasing a player Newcastle failed to sign last summer. The Telegraph reported in June that Toon chiefs had launched a £50million move for the Italian.

That offer was viewed as derisory, with Inter Milan valuing the midfielder closer to £75million. Newcastle soon switched their focus to Sandro Tonali, who arrived for around £52million but was later banned for breaching betting regulations.

Now reports in Italy claim Ashworth will make a fresh attempt for Barella once he is given the keys at Man United. A piece by Inter Live also suggests the Red Devils are interested in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, another player previously linked with Newcastle.

