Alan Shearer has praised Anthony Gordon’s performance on debut for England against Brazil on Saturday. Gordon started for Gareth Southgate’s side at Wembley and looked like one of the side’s most dangerous outlets at Wembley.

The former Everton man lasted 75 minutes before being replaced by Marcus Rashford and came off with his side level in the game. Endrick’s goal just five minutes later secured the win for Brazil.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Despite the defeat, it was a very encouraging senior bow for Gordon as he aims to force himself into Southgate’s squad for the forthcoming European Championships in Germany and, speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer was full of praise for the Newcastle United winger: “I thought Anthony Gordon did everything he could do.” Shearer revealed.

“He looked a threat, he worked so hard trying to cut inside on his right foot and had a couple of dangerous efforts. He was without doubt one of the few positives on the night and he can be very pleased with his debut.”

England take on Belgium at 7:45pm on Tuesday at Wembley in their second and final match of this international period. The Three Lions will reconvene following the conclusion of the Premier League season and play two friendly matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland before their Euro 2024 campaign begins on June 16 against Serbia.