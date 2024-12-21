Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak admitted it has been a ‘long time coming’ for his first Newcastle United hat-trick.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old scored three goals in Newcastle’s 4-0 win at Ipswich Town to come away with the match ball for the first time. Isak became the first Newcastle player to score a hat-trick since Ayoze Perez in April 2019.

Since then, there had been 36 braces from Newcastle players without a hat-trick, eight of which had been scored by Isak. But finally the striker netted a hat-trick to take his tally to 11 for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Isak said: “We've been playing so much better lately, and it has been showing in the results. It's been a long time coming for Newcastle, my first one [hat-trick] here. I'm buzzing.

"Just scoring goals will give confidence, and help me and the team. It doesn't matter if it's one, two or three.”

Jacob Murphy scored Newcastle’s other goal in the game while also playing a part in setting up Isak’s first and third goals.

"He's really helpful, a team player,” Isak said about Murphy. “I am obviously happy for him that he gets rewarded with points too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was full of praise for Isak after the match.

"There's no doubting his quality,” Howe said. “We just needed to get the framework of the team right to give him the opportunity to score.

“He has really responded well. The goals today just show his class and coolness in front of goal. With his speed and his technical ability, he has a bit of everything.”