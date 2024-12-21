'Buzzing' - Alexander Isak delivers message to Premier League after ending five-year Newcastle United wait
The 25-year-old scored three goals in Newcastle’s 4-0 win at Ipswich Town to come away with the match ball for the first time. Isak became the first Newcastle player to score a hat-trick since Ayoze Perez in April 2019.
Since then, there had been 36 braces from Newcastle players without a hat-trick, eight of which had been scored by Isak. But finally the striker netted a hat-trick to take his tally to 11 for the season.
Speaking to Premier League Productions, Isak said: “We've been playing so much better lately, and it has been showing in the results. It's been a long time coming for Newcastle, my first one [hat-trick] here. I'm buzzing.
"Just scoring goals will give confidence, and help me and the team. It doesn't matter if it's one, two or three.”
Jacob Murphy scored Newcastle’s other goal in the game while also playing a part in setting up Isak’s first and third goals.
"He's really helpful, a team player,” Isak said about Murphy. “I am obviously happy for him that he gets rewarded with points too."
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was full of praise for Isak after the match.
"There's no doubting his quality,” Howe said. “We just needed to get the framework of the team right to give him the opportunity to score.
“He has really responded well. The goals today just show his class and coolness in front of goal. With his speed and his technical ability, he has a bit of everything.”
